Air Appoints David Kensick as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Operations Amid Rapid National Security Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, announced the appointment of David Kensick as Chief Operating Officer. Kensick joins Air's executive leadership team during a period of significant momentum, as the company continues to scale its Air Enterprise Readiness platform to meet the evolving demands of the national security enterprise.

Under the leadership of CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty, Air has established a wide-ranging customer base across the federal government and every military service. Following its achievement of unicorn status in 2025, the company is focused on maturing its operational framework to support continued 100% year-over-year growth and the delivery of critical data-driven capabilities to the warfighter. Air was recently named #18 on the 2026 NatSec100 list, achieving the largest upward advancement of any company on the 2026 index, an annual list of top venture-backed companies driving innovation in defense and dual-use technology.

"David brings a rare combination of corporate expertise, strategic vision, and deep military mission understanding that is essential for this next chapter of Air's expansion," said Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "As the Department of War moves to embrace commercial innovation at speed, David's leadership will ensure our internal operations are as agile and high-performing as the solutions we provide our customers."

As Chief Operating Officer, Kensick will oversee Air's global business operations, ensuring the company's internal infrastructure and processes are optimized to support its rapid scaling and product innovation. He brings more than two decades of experience in high-stakes leadership, specializing in transforming complex operations and enhancing customer-centricity in the technology and aviation sectors.

Kensick joins Air from ID.me, where he served as Chief Experience Officer (CXO), leading the company's efforts to streamline operations and improve service delivery for more than 150 million users. Previously, he spent more than 15 years at United Airlines in several senior leadership capacities, including Managing Director of Global Operations and the Operations Center. At United Airlines, he oversaw large-scale global logistics, crisis management, and the integration of technology to improve operational efficiency.

Kensick's professional foundation is rooted in military service; he served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as an F-16 pilot and Squadron Commander, where he led personnel in high-pressure environments. He also holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Air is leading a fundamental shift in how the United States maintains its competitive advantage through software and data that drive readiness," said Kensick. "I am honored to join a team so deeply committed to the national security mission. I look forward to helping Air deliver the speed, scale, and reliability that our national security partners require."

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, created Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that closes the Readiness Gap—the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air