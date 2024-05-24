Air Conditioning Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 47.02 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air conditioning systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Conditioning Systems Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Technology (Inverter and Non-inverter), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, Emerson Electric Co., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies plc, Whirlpool Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The air conditioning systems market has experienced notable growth, driven by the rising demand for intelligent, energy-efficient solutions. Factors fueling this trend include technological innovations, heightened environmental consciousness, and the pursuit of comfort and convenience. Technological advancements have been pivotal, enabling the development of smart air conditioning systems that employ sensors, internet connectivity, and automation for optimal energy usage.

Key sectors driving market expansion include healthcare, commercial and industrial applications, and residential spaces. Energy efficiency standards, green building practices, and urbanization are also significant influencers. Notable market segments include inverter technology, ductless mini-splits, and cooling capacity measurements in BTUs. Market segments include unitary, rooftop ACs, and packaged air conditioners, catering to various industries such as office buildings, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, and data centers.

Market Challenges

The air conditioning systems market encounters various obstacles, with the high initial costs of energy-efficient and sustainable AC solutions being a significant barrier. These systems provide long-term advantages, such as decreased energy consumption and environmental sustainability. However, their expensive upfront costs are a deterrent for potential buyers.

This issue arises due to the use of advanced technologies and components in energy-efficient AC systems, which increase production costs. Moreover, the complex installation process of these systems necessitates professional expertise. Key industries utilizing these systems include healthcare, commercial and industrial sectors, data centers, and manufacturing facilities. Energy efficiency standards, green building practices, and urbanization further drive the demand for energy-efficient AC solutions.

The market comprises various segments, including unitary, rooftop ACs, inverter, and non-inverter systems, catering to residential and commercial applications. Climate change adds to the urgency for energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Residential

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Industrial Technology 2.1 Inverter

2.2 Non-inverter Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Residential- The global air conditioning systems market experiences substantial growth, driven by the residential segment. Urbanization and population shifts towards cities fuel this demand, as the need for housing increases. Homeowners prioritize comfort and convenience, leading to significant investments in air conditioning systems.

Commercial and Industrial sectors also contribute, with cooling capacity measured in BTUs. Packaged and Room air conditioners are common in Office buildings, Retail spaces, and Healthcare facilities. Energy-efficient designs and Energy Efficiency Standards are crucial, with Gulf countries focusing on the Unitary segment, including Rooftop ACs.

The Inverter segment contrasts with the Non-inverter segment. Climate change necessitates the adoption of HVAC systems, Green building practices, and advanced technologies like Inverter technology and Ductless mini-split systems. Commercial construction and Online stores promote the sale of Energy-efficient products. Manufacturing plants and Data centers require robust cooling solutions.

Research Analysis

The Air Conditioning Systems Market in the Gulf countries is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing urbanization and the need for energy-efficient solutions in the commercial sector. The market encompasses various segments, including Unitary segment, with sub-segments like Rooftop ACs in the Inverter segment and Non-inverter segment.

The Residential segment also contributes to the market's growth. Climate change necessitates the adoption of Green building practices, leading to the integration of HVAC systems with energy-efficient products such as smart Packaged air conditioners and Room air conditioners.

The market caters to diverse industries like Office buildings, Retail spaces, Data centers, Manufacturing facilities, and Healthcare, emphasizing energy efficiency and Inverter technology for enhanced cooling capacity.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Construction industry requires efficient and effective Air Conditioning Systems (ACS) to maintain optimal indoor temperatures. These systems consist of various components such as compressors, condensers, evaporators, and fans.

The market for ACS in the construction sector is significant, with a growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. The segment for unitary air conditioning systems is particularly noteworthy, as they offer flexibility and ease of installation. The market for ACS in the construction sector is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and stringent energy regulations.

Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the integration of IoT and AI, are expected to further boost the market growth. The ductless and split systems segment is also gaining popularity due to their energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The market for ACS in the construction sector is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

