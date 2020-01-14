Air Cushion Packaging Market Size Worth $4.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air cushion packaging market size is projected to be valued at USD 4.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. This growth in demand can be attributed to rising importance of high degree of protection of goods from harsh transit conditions and surfaces, along with offering flexibility in various other applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global air cushion packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025, on account of increasing demand for protective packing solutions from vendors trying to minimize transit damage losses

Void filling functionality is expected to be the fastest growing segment, which can be attributed to growing use of dual packaging solutions used by vendors to minimize cost of product delivery and lower the chances of returns from customers

The beauty and personal care end-user segment held the dominant share in 2018 and will amount to USD 965.3 million in 2025. An increasing number of consumers have been purchasing personal care products online, which spurs the demand for effective packing solutions

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness among consumers toward environmental sustainability and adopting mechanisms and materials that cause minimal damage to the environment

The vendor landscape is fragmented with the presence of numerous participants. Key players operating in the market include Pregis; Sealed Air Corp; 3G Packaging Inc.; Abriso NV; Atlantic Packaging; and Shandong Xinniu.

Read 85 page research report with ToC on "Air Cushion Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Functionality (Void Filling, Blocking & Bracing, Wrapping, Corner Protection), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/air-cushion-packaging-market

Air cushions are dual-material custom packaging solutions usually made up of polyethylene and filled with air. Consumer shift from using bubble wraps to air cushions for packing has been observed in recent years, majorly due to their sustainability and ease of use. Air pillows also take up less of space in warehouses, thus reducing storage cost and improving optimal usage of space.

Based on functionality, void filling is the dominant segment and is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period. Air cushions are the optimal solution for closing up gaps between secondary and tertiary packaging. In addition, they offer flexibility to control the air pressure inside the packing depending on its application.

In terms of end-user application, the consumer electronics and appliances segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Soaring online sales of consumer electronics through various e-commerce websites is the primary factor driving this segment. Electronics require high levels of protective packaging due to their fragility.

Grand View Research has segmented the global air cushion packaging market based on functionality, end user, and region:

Air Cushion Packaging Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Void Filling



Block & Bracing



Wrapping



Corner Protection

Air Cushion Packaging End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Consumer Electronics & Appliances



Home Décor & Furnishings



Beauty & Personal Care



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices



Others

Air Cushion Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.