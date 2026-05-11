Air Europa to Launch Operations at The New Terminal One at JFK, Marking a New Chapter in New York City Service

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport today announced that Air Europa will relocate its New York operations to the New Terminal One when the international terminal opens its first gates in 2026, marking an important milestone for the airline's growth in New York and enhancing direct connectivity between the United States and Spain.

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport will be a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. Air Europa Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Operating a hub at Madrid-Barajas Airport, Air Europa is the carrier of Globalia Group, a leading tourism and air travel provider in Spain. The airline serves 55 destinations globally and operates nonstop daily service between JFK and Madrid, providing a vital link between two of the world's most dynamic financial and cultural centers. A member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Air Europa will be the eighth SkyTeam member airline to operate out of the New Terminal One.

"We are delighted that Air Europa has chosen to join the New Terminal One, strengthening our position as the terminal of choice for international airlines serving New York. Our partnership will provide Air Europa's customers a seamless and efficient travel experience at JFK, while enhancing connectivity to leading destinations in Spain and Europe on Air Europa's network," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK.

"New York has long been one of Air Europa's most strategic markets, and our move to the New Terminal One clearly reinforces that commitment," said Richard Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Air Europa. "Welcoming our passengers in this new terminal is a clear reflection of our dedication to this route and of our ongoing efforts to provide the highest standards of comfort, efficiency and overall travel experience when flying between the Americas and Europe."

Air Europa will become part of a growing community of more than 20 international airlines that have selected the New Terminal One as its new home at JFK. Other airlines that will be based at the new terminal include: Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, China Eastern Airlines, Azores Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Viva and Saudia.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK