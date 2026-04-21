The New Terminal One at JFK Welcomes Saudia as Newest Airline Partner Strengthening Connectivity with Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport will serve as the future home of Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, when the new terminal opens in 2026, marking a bold new chapter for the airline at the United States' largest international gateway.

The New Terminal One at JFK, anchoring the $19 billion transformation of New York John F. Kennedy International Airport, will offer a transformational guest experience with world-class retail and dining, featuring global brands and local businesses.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Saudia currently operates out of JFK Airport's existing Terminal 1, offering nonstop service to both Jeddah and Riyadh. In 2026, the airline will move its operations to the New Terminal One. The relocation will provide expanded capacity and a modernized environment designed to support Saudia's continued growth in the North American market.

With prime arrival and departure slots at JFK, Saudia will introduce new flight timings and increased frequencies on the Jeddah–New York route, strengthening connectivity and expanding access to 12 U.S. destinations through its codeshare partnership with Delta Air Lines.

As Saudi Arabia continues to emerge as a premier global destination, visitors are drawn to its unique blend of ancient heritage and modern wonders. From the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of AlUla, to the beauty of Jeddah's Old Town and the Red Sea's stunning beaches, visitors can discover a diverse array of cultural, historical, and natural attractions.

"We are honored to welcome Saudia to the New Terminal One," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK. "Our team is dedicated to creating an incredible travel experience that aligns with Saudia's ambitious vision. We look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership with Saudia in New York - one of its most important global gateways."

Saudia joins a growing community of more than 20 international airlines that have committed to operating out of the New Terminal One. The other airlines that will be based at the new terminal include: Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, China Eastern Airlines, Azores Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Viva Aerobus.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK