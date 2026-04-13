The New Terminal One at JFK Partners With Mexico's Leading Low-Cost Airline Viva Aerobus for New York City Operations

NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has announced a new partnership with Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus. The terminal's first Latin American airline partner, Viva Aerobus will offer nonstop flights between JFK and Mexico City and Monterrey.

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. Viva Aerobus Airbus A320 in a special livery supporting the Mexican national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The partnership highlights New York's role as a critical market for Viva Aerobus and supports the airline's continued expansion in the United States. By operating from the New Terminal One, Viva Aerobus will benefit from infrastructure designed to enhance operational reliability and efficiency, while delivering a seamless experience for customers traveling between the U.S. and Mexico.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Viva Aerobus to The New Terminal One family," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK. "From the start, our vision has centered on creating a new benchmark for operational excellence and guest experience, making us the terminal of choice for innovative, forward-thinking carriers like Viva Aerobus."

"We are excited to launch our next chapter in New York at the New Terminal One and bring Viva Aerobus's low fares and passenger-first service to even more travelers with our non-stop flights to Mexico City and Monterrey," said Juan Carlos Zuazua, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Viva Aerobus. "Our partnership with The New Terminal One reflects our shared commitment to customer service and efficiency."

Founded in 2006, Viva Aerobus is Mexico's leading low-cost airline, serving more than 100 million passengers to date over 130 routes spanning Mexico, the United States, and Latin America.

The New Terminal One, scheduled to open its first gates in 2026, will feature the latest technology, modern amenities, elevated retail and dining options and sustainable design to maximize operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

Viva Aerobus joins a growing community of more than 20 leading airlines that will operate at the New Terminal One, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, China Eastern Airlines, Azores Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines.

The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK