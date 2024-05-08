Air Fayre Enhances Waste Management Infrastructure with Power Knot LFC Biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has successfully replaced a defunct Biohitech Eco-safe Digester at Air Fayre with an LFC biodigester.

Air Fayre is a premier airline catering company with a significant presence, serving 12 airline partners and delivering over 4.7 million meals across 54,000 catered flights annually. As the primary catering service provider at Los Angeles Airport (LAX), Air Fayre prioritizes sustainability and efficiency in its operations.

Air Fayre upgraded its waste management system by replacing a Biohitech Eco-safe Digester with the cutting-edge Power Knot LFC biodigester in September 2023. The decision to transition to Power Knot stemmed from Air Fayre's dissatisfaction with the performance and reliability of the previous waste management equipment provided by BioHitech. Persistent maintenance issues and operational flaws, including problems with door gaskets and sensors, resulted in frequent disruptions and inefficiencies to Air Fayre's operations.

Adrian Weatherstone, the Facilities Manager of Air Fayre, emphasized the pivotal role of communication and service in selecting Power Knot. "The reason why we went with Power Knot was because of the communication and service. Any time we need spare parts or have questions, all we have to do is give them a call and it gets resolved."

The adoption of the LFC biodigester represents a significant advancement in Air Fayre's waste management practices, aligning with the company's overarching goal of minimizing environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

