Algonquin College Celebrates Successful Implementation of the LFC biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has announced the successful multi-year long deployment of an LFC-200 biodigester at Algonquin College.

Algonquin College, a publicly funded institution in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, serves a diverse community of 19,000 students. Among its facilities, the Wolves Den stands out as one of Algonquin College Students' Association's premier full-service restaurants, renowned for its high-quality, house-made cuisine and full-service bar. Operating on weekdays from 11am to 6pm, the Wolves Den accommodates up to 180 guests.

Power Knot LLC's innovative technology has transformed the college's approach to food waste management since its installation in 2022. The deployment of the LFC-200 biodigester at Algonquin College marks a significant milestone in the institution's sustainability journey, revolutionizing kitchen operations and reducing its carbon footprint.

In the past 12 months, the LFC-200 biodigester processed 8500 kg (18,700 lb) of food waste from the Wolves Den, diverting over 36 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere. This significant environmental achievement is equivalent to offsetting carbon emissions from consuming over 15,000 litre (4000 gallon) of gasoline.

Nathan Buschmann, Chef and Manager of Culinary Operations for the Student's Association, remarked, "I absolutely love the LFC biodigester, and it's truly made a difference in the kitchen."

The integration of the Power Knot LFC-200 biodigester into Algonquin College's operations underscores the institution's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible stewardship of the environment.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

