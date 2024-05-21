Air Force Gaming Announces the DAF Gaming League 2024 Summer Season Presented by USAA

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force Gaming, the premier esports organization for United States Air Force personnel and DoD civilians, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated DAF Gaming League (DAFGL) 2024 Summer Season Grand presented by USAA. The DAF Gaming League has been a cornerstone of the Air Force Gaming community, fostering camaraderie and competition among service members and DoD civilians with a passion for gaming. Active duty Airmen, Guardians, guard, reserves and DOD civilians who have access to a military base are eligible to register and compete for Air Force Gaming branded prizing.

This season, grand finalists for the DAFGL North American Pro League in Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League will compete live in person to earn their title and crown as DAFGL champions.

"We couldn't be more ecstatic to launch another season of the DAF Gaming League alongside the support of USAA as our presenting sponsor," said Chris Wiley, Chief of Department of the Air Force Esports. "Leveling up our grand finals to an onsite environment will help to propel the DAFGL into a more sought after and stable position within Air Force Gaming. We're thrilled to provide another season of incredible competition to our active duty Airmen, Guardians, guard, reserves and DOD civilians."

The DAF Gaming League 2024 Summer Season presented by USAA promises to be an epic adventure across all three major game titles, one where airmen and guardians will have to fight through many rounds of competition to reach the top of the league.

Stay tuned to the official Air Force Gaming website for more details for future seasons of DAF Gaming League. Learn more at airforcegaming.com/dafgl

About Air Force Gaming

Air Force Gaming is a program founded to digitally connect Airmen and Guardians through their shared love of gaming. Housed under the Air Force Services Center, Air Force Gaming is focused on supporting the Department of the Air Force's resiliency and retention efforts through the creation of a global esports effort that brings Airmen and Guardians together through community experiences and competitive leagues.

