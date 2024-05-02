FORCECON Makes its Return to Boeing Center at Tech Port Featuring All Six US Military Branches Connected by Gaming

Air Force Gaming partners with Rally Cry to produce and manage the Armed Forces Esports Championship for Call of Duty with event open and free to the public on May 11

SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Air Force through Air Force Gaming, home to 40,000 Airmen and Guardians connected by gaming, announced today the latest edition of FORCECON that celebrates the intersection of gaming, technology, innovation, education and the United States Armed Forces. All six U.S. military branches - the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force - will converge on Saturday, May 11 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio to compete in the Armed Forces Esports Championship in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023). The federally-endorsed event is open to the public who can secure their complimentary ticket here .

"Air Force Gaming has really added a new layer to the camaraderie our brothers and sisters in arms already have with each other, especially with connecting with other service members in other forces and bases," said TSgt Justyn Guthier with Air Force Gaming. "We are united by service, but we can be even more connected by gaming. It will be exciting to watch our nation's best compete head to head to see who'll come out on top."

"We're excited to once again to partner in an exciting event that brings people together from across our community and supports our nation's defenders," said Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach. "Now in its third year at the Boeing Center, FORCECON is also a critically important showcase for the public—underscoring how the esports community is connecting with our nation's defenders as well as transformative industries on the Tech Port campus and across our region."

Leading up to the May 11 showdown, the teams will arrive earlier in the week to train with pro coaches, experience a media day, and compete in qualifiers to lock in their seedings which are not open to the general public. The Armed Forces Esports Championship will also feature a festival atmosphere including various open tournaments for guests, retro lounge with arcade games, and exhibits from selected industry partners, giving plenty of opportunities for inter-force networking and for the public to get to know these service people through the common passion of video games.

Doors open at 9:30 am CT with the action starting at 10 am CT and the finals slated to begin at 6 pm CT. Fans around the world can catch all the action on the official Air Force Gaming Twitch channel .

Rally Cry, a gaming technology company that builds inclusive gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels, will be managing the overall production of the event. The Rally Cry platform supports crossplay on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

The Boeing Center at Tech Port is the nation's largest venue designed and built from the ground up with competitive video gaming in mind among its principal functions. Launched in 2022, that year's FORCECON event ushered the large multi-purpose facility's standing as an international destination for esports.

In addition to a 60-station public state-of-the-art LAN gaming center where preliminary rounds of this year's competition will be played, the arena under the same roof has built-in 60-foot LED screens that have delivered exciting and immersive experiences for up to 3,500 in-person attendees. Top-speed Internet infrastructure throughout the venue provides full spectrum broadcast capabilities so audiences around the world can watch live streamed games in real time.

About Air Force Gaming

Air Force Gaming is a new program founded to digitally connect Airmen and Space Professionals through their shared love of gaming. Housed under the Air Force Services Center, AFG is focused on supporting Air Force Resiliency and Retention efforts through the creation of a global esports effort that brings Airmen and Space Professionals together through community experiences and competitive leagues. Air Force Gaming is sponsored by USAA.

About Rally Cry

Rally Cry powers community-focused gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded by esports industry veterans, the company is creating organized ways for gamers to connect, play, and compete with each other. Rally Cry's world class competitive platform powers epic community gaming experiences for premier game publishers in addition to youth, collegiate, military, and amateur communities. Rally Cry partners with organizations such as the US Air Force, Riot Games, LEARFIELD, and the National Football League.

