Air Force Research Laboratory awards BAE Systems $48 million to advance military intelligence analysis capabilities

The Insight system leverages machine learning and autonomy-based solutions to help intelligence analysts process massive volumes of complex data and quickly translate it into actionable intelligence

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has been awarded a $48 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to further advance the Insight system. Insight is a next-generation Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation and resource management system which uses multiple intelligence signal processing, domain analysis multi-level fusion, predictive analytics, machine learning, and automation to fill gaps in today's military intelligence analysis capability.

"This latest award demonstrates the confidence the government has in BAE Systems' ability to deliver complex solutions" Post this BAE Systems selected by Air Force Research Laboratory to advance Insight system. (Credit: BAE Systems)

A key feature of this effort focuses on development and integration with airborne applications including Resolute Sentry, which provides real-time multi-domain battlespace awareness in highly contested environments. As part of this award, BAE Systems will mature components of the Insight system to meet operational requirements through enhancements, accomplish integration with developmental and operational systems, and conduct demonstrations for transition opportunities.

"This latest Insight award demonstrates the confidence the government has in BAE Systems' ability to deliver complex solutions to tough operational and intelligence challenges," said Meg Redlin, product line director for Mission Systems at BAE Systems. "This also highlights our collaboration with our FAST Labs research and development organization, and our commitment to developing and eventually transitioning technology."

This effort will continue the work done on previous contracts to provide techniques for generating threat course of action scores from multiple sensors, domains, and information types, to include modeling, simulation, algorithm development, assessment, and demonstrations.

BAE Systems' work on the Insight Integration program will take place in San Diego, with distributed engineering teams across the United States, and furthers the technology that was initially developed by the company's FAST LabsTM research and development organization.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Campbell, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-484-3993

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.