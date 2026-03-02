BAE Systems introduces Silver Link™ conformal antenna aperture solutions

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

Mar 02, 2026, 15:00 ET

New Silver Link product line builds on 30 years of experience delivering antenna solutions for air dominance defense programs

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has introduced Silver Link™, a new line of modular, adaptable antenna solutions to support air dominance programs and deliver airborne-assured communications. The new Silver Link™ portfolio of conformal antennas is designed to meet customer cost requirements and is built to rapidly advance from prototype design to full fleet integration.

Silver Link™ solutions build on more than three decades of conformal antenna design and production by BAE Systems to meet the needs of the next generation of air dominance defense programs.   

Continue Reading
BAE Systems has introduced Silver Link™, a new line of modular, adaptable antenna solutions to support air dominance programs and deliver airborne-assured communications. (Credit: BAE Systems)
BAE Systems has introduced Silver Link™, a new line of modular, adaptable antenna solutions to support air dominance programs and deliver airborne-assured communications. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"With Silver Link™, we are leveraging our rich legacy of delivering results for our customers with speed and scale, and we're backing it with significant internal investment to move faster, reduce cost, and eliminate integration risk," said Lindsay McEwen, vice president and general manager of Tactical Solutions for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "Silver Link™ antennas are designed to be adaptable to meet evolving requirements, provide assured communications, and be ready for rate manufacturing faster than ever before."

Designed to integrate seamlessly with any host platform, Silver Link™ antennas conform to platform curvatures to preserve aerodynamic and structural integrity.

The Silver Link™ antenna line caters to expedited customer schedules and cost parameters, eliminating the need for lengthy and expensive custom design and prototyping processes. Silver Link™ solutions deliver high performance, cost-effective operations with low maintenance requirements for customers.

Supported by recent BAE Systems facilities expansion, in-house rapid-prototyping, manufacturing and mass production capabilities are in place to deliver Silver Link™ solutions at scale, to deter adversaries in any global theater.

Visit the BAE Systems Silver Link™ page for more information on conformal aperture solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Rantala, BAE Systems
Mobile: 720-995-8253
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Italian Army selects BAE Systems OneArc's VBS4 and Mantle to modernize enterprise virtual training capability

Italian Army selects BAE Systems OneArc's VBS4 and Mantle to modernize enterprise virtual training capability

BAE Systems (LON: BA) OneArc (OneArc™), a global leader in military simulation and training solutions, was awarded a contract in December 2025 from...
BAE Systems awarded $500 million contract for Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers

BAE Systems awarded $500 million contract for Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers

BAE Systems (LON: BA) received a contract award valued at more than $500 million to produce additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics