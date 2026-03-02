BAE Systems introduces Silver Link™ conformal antenna aperture solutions

New Silver Link™ product line builds on 30 years of experience delivering antenna solutions for air dominance defense programs

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has introduced Silver Link™, a new line of modular, adaptable antenna solutions to support air dominance programs and deliver airborne-assured communications. The new Silver Link™ portfolio of conformal antennas is designed to meet customer cost requirements and is built to rapidly advance from prototype design to full fleet integration.

Silver Link™ solutions build on more than three decades of conformal antenna design and production by BAE Systems to meet the needs of the next generation of air dominance defense programs.

BAE Systems has introduced Silver Link™, a new line of modular, adaptable antenna solutions to support air dominance programs and deliver airborne-assured communications. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"With Silver Link™, we are leveraging our rich legacy of delivering results for our customers with speed and scale, and we're backing it with significant internal investment to move faster, reduce cost, and eliminate integration risk," said Lindsay McEwen, vice president and general manager of Tactical Solutions for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "Silver Link™ antennas are designed to be adaptable to meet evolving requirements, provide assured communications, and be ready for rate manufacturing faster than ever before."

Designed to integrate seamlessly with any host platform, Silver Link™ antennas conform to platform curvatures to preserve aerodynamic and structural integrity.

The Silver Link™ antenna line caters to expedited customer schedules and cost parameters, eliminating the need for lengthy and expensive custom design and prototyping processes. Silver Link™ solutions deliver high performance, cost-effective operations with low maintenance requirements for customers.

Supported by recent BAE Systems facilities expansion, in-house rapid-prototyping, manufacturing and mass production capabilities are in place to deliver Silver Link™ solutions at scale, to deter adversaries in any global theater.

