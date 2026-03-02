Italian Army selects BAE Systems OneArc's VBS4 and Mantle to modernize enterprise virtual training capability

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) OneArc (OneArc™), a global leader in military simulation and training solutions, was awarded a contract in December 2025 from the Italian Ministry of Defense to modernize the Italian Army's virtual training ecosystem with VBS®4, OneArc's next-generation virtual training and mission rehearsal environment, and Mantle®, its high-fidelity terrain generation platform.

BAE Systems OneArc was awarded a contract from the Italian Ministry of Defense to modernize the Italian Army’s virtual training ecosystem with VBS®4 and Mantle®. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The five-year contract delivers a significant technological upgrade for Italy's simulation readiness, replacing legacy VBS3-based systems with a fully modernized VBS4 capability, new training workstations, advanced fires integration and next-generation terrain generation tools.

The Italian Army relies on virtual environments to sustain critical procedural training across armored and aviation crews, FIRES operators, snipers, and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs). This modernization effort ensures continuity of training while introducing new levels of fidelity, scalability, and interoperability.

"This upgrade is a major step toward the Italian Army's future-ready virtual training architecture," said Rahul C. Thakkar, president of OneArc. "With VBS4 and Mantle, Italy gains a foundation capable of supporting complex, multi-domain training, autonomous terrain generation and enhanced JTAC readiness — all aligned with evolving NATO standards."

By transitioning to VBS4 and adopting Mantle, the Italian Army gains the ability to conduct sophisticated, multi-weapon and multi-domain procedural training at scale — unconstrained by terrain, weather or logistics. The upgrade ensures long-term interoperability with major NATO and allied partners who already rely on VBS4, Blue IG® and Mantle technologies for mission rehearsal and collective training.

