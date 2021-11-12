Air Handling Units Market worth $15.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Air Handling Units Market by Application (Commercial, Residential), Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom), Capacity (≤5,000 M3/H, 5,001 – 15,000 M3/H, 15,001 – 30,000 M3/H, 30,001 – 50,000 M3/H, ≥ 50,001 M3/H), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Air Handling Units Market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in demand of air handling units from the application sectors such as commercial buildings, industries, hospitals, universities, data centers, laboratories, and server rooms is propelling the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84723052

Browse in-depth TOC on "Air Handling Units Market"

234 – Tables

54 – Figures

262 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-handling-units-market-84723052.html

Custom air handling units is one of the fastest-growing type segment of the global air handling units market

The custom air handling units is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the air handling units market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand of custom air handling units from the commercial application sectors such as pharmaceutical industries, shopping malls, hospitals, and universities.

15,001 – 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026

The 15,001 – 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in global air handling units market from 2021 to 2026. These are medium size air handling units which are used in commercial applications such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial buildings, data centers, and laboratories. Due to the increasing awareness regarding the impacts of pollution on environment and human health, there is a high rise in the use of air handling units, as air handling units are not only used for cooling and heating purpose, but also for providing fresh air, humidification, and controlling relative humidity. These functions contribute towards the growing demand of 15,001- 30,000 m3/h capacity air handling units.

Commercial is the fastest-growing application segment of the global air handling units market

The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global air handling units market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for the use of air handling units in the commercial application sectors such as the shopping malls, hospitals, universities, data centers, industries, clean rooms, and server rooms

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84723052

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth for the air handling units market from 2021 to 2026

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for air handling units during the forecast period. This increased demand can be attributed to the growing demand for air handling units from the commercial and residential applications. The air handling units markets in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand are projected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to increased demand for air handling units from various application segments such as electronics, food and beverages processing sector, pharmaceutical, commercial buildings, hospitals, universities, swimming pool, data centers, and residential buildings.

Key players operational in the market include Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Carrier Corporation (US), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Systemair AB (Sweden), Flakt Woods Group (Sweden), Trox GmbH (Germany), Lennox International, Inc. (US), Munters AB (Sweden), and Blue Star Limited (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=84723052

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/air-handling-units-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/air-handling-units.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets