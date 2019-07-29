Air India Cargo to Use Unisys Digistics™ to Create a Connected Cargo Ecosystem

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that India's flag carrier, Air India, will use the Unisys Digistics™ integrated logistics software suite to create a connected and automated cargo ecosystem for consistent and accurate data across the organization, from booking to accounting, to help improve cash flow for the airline while creating greater transparency around shipment status for the airline's cargo clients.

Air India is the largest international carrier out of India and also provides ground handling services for many foreign airlines at Indian airports through its subsidiary. Air India's cargo operations cover a network of 82 domestic and 41 international destinations. Air India has used Unisys technology for approximately 30 years, including the core Digistics cloud-based logistics management solution.

"Air India's cargo business is growing fast, so we needed an integrated solution with the speed and flexibility to grow with our business and provide our customers with faster deliveries and greater visibility into their shipments. Unisys is helping us implement a next-generation cargo platform that uses automated real-time data collection and processing to streamline processes. As it is integrated with our accounting system it will enable prompt and accurate invoicing for carriage of cargo for better credit control, less bad debts and ultimately more cash flow," said Nirbhik Narang, Executive Director-Cargo, Air India.

Under the new contract, signed in second quarter 2019, the next-generation cargo platform will feature three additional Digistics modules on a software-as-a-service basis to streamline freight management and improve operational efficiencies:

Digi-Accounting - an integrated cargo real-time revenue accounting and reconciliation solution designed specifically for an air cargo and ground handling operation that uses centralized data sets for a single and accurate view of operations and financial systems that in turn improves cash flow for the airlines. It integrates with a carrier's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and industry-standard accounting systems including Cargo Account Settlement Systems ( CASS ), Simplified Interline Settlement (SIS) and billing through IATA Cargo House (ICH) and non-ICH services;

), Simplified Interline Settlement (SIS) and billing through IATA Cargo House (ICH) and non-ICH services; Digi-Mobile - empowers cargo staff to be more productive using mobile devices to process shipments on the move at any location, such as an aircraft ramp, using digital signatures and bar code scanning via a smart phone so that Air India can process freight more quickly and securely. It updates data in real-time by automatically exchanging data with systems, which prevents data errors and fraud while reducing shipment idle time for faster deliveries; and

Digi-Analytics - an online, managed service that provides rich, multi-dimensional, insightful and interactive data visualizations to highlight cargo patterns such as tendered cargo compared to bookings, anomalies and behaviors.

In addition, Unisys will provide a postal mail and parcel shipment scanning and tracking solution to allow the airline and customers to have full visibility of shipment progress.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific said, "Our award-winning Digistics cargo software and services are the foundation behind Air India's new connected cargo ecosystem. By automatically capturing and using a single data set throughout the process from booking to accounting, based on the trusted Air Waybill, Air India will be at the forefront of the cargo industry's modernization and transformation to a connected cargo supply that will not only improve transparency for the airline's customers, it will streamline processes and improve credit control and cash flow for the airline."

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, go to http://www.unisys.com/industries/commercial/transportation.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

