Unisys to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

Sep 13, 2024, 16:30 ET

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) will participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on September 24 and September 25, 2024. The company will be represented by CFO Debra McCann, who will present on September 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET, and will be available to host one-on-one and small group meetings on both days.

Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact the respective conference representatives.

The live webcast, as well as the replay of the presentation, will be accessible from the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

