Air India Flying Returns Members Can Now Earn Reward Points on 40+ Cruise Lines Worldwide

GURUGRAM, India and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air India, India's leading global airline, and Arrivia, the world's largest stand-alone travel loyalty provider and a travel technology company, have entered into a partnership for Air India's Flying Returns loyalty programme. The partnership enables Air India Flying Returns members to earn Reward Points on their cruise trips on more than 40 major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean International, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruises, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa & Cunard, among many others, offering over 30,000 itineraries across the world.

Through the partnership, Flying Returns members can earn 5 Reward Points for every ₹100 spent on their cruise fare when booked via: flyingreturnsicruise.com

Flying Returns Members will also be able to earn Reward Points on a range of experiences, from ultra-luxurious Caribbean escapes to once-in-a-lifetime Alaskan excursions and increasingly popular river cruises.

"We are committed to making Flying Returns a truly world-class loyalty programme, and this exciting new partnership with arrivia International is one of the many ways in which we are reimagining Flying Returns," said Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-Commerce at Air India.

"Flying Returns is no longer just about flights. It's about enriching travel experiences, whether our valued members enjoy those on Air India or anywhere else around the world. We are delighted to present to our members exciting new ways to earn Reward Points beyond the conventional means in our effort to establish Flying Returns as a truly comprehensive loyalty programme."

John Williams, Managing Director of arrivia International, added: "Cruising is more than just a transaction. Flying Returns members have thousands of sailings to choose from and are serviced by our expert team of knowledgeable and experienced cruise specialists via our global call centres. Our cruise specialists provide a seamless booking process with personalized assistance and expert advice to ensure that every aspect of the journey exceeds expectations."

Arrivia's iCruise program that powers Flying Returns is celebrating its 20th anniversary with strong industry relationships, unbeatable rates, and commitment to value. iCruise is ready to help Flying Returns members set sail on their dream vacations offering more than 30,000 worldwide itineraries spanning oceans, rivers, and expeditions. This partnership ensures that members receive the highest quality cruise experiences, while earning valuable rewards.

The cruise industry has shown impressive resilience and growth despite economic challenges. According to the CLIA State of the Industry Report, global passenger volume reached 31.7 million in 2023, a nearly 7% increase from 2019. Projections indicate ocean-going cruise passenger volume will hit 106% of 2019 levels in 2024, with gross bookings soaring over 500% year over year. Passenger volume is forecasted to approach an impressive 40 million by 2027. Air India's Flying Returns program is well positioned to thrive in this robust market.

The cruise industry continues to grow rapidly in India and this partnership ensures that voyages are not only unforgettable but also more rewarding for Flying Returns members.

About Air India Flying Returns:

Launched in 1994, Air India's Flying Returns programme boasts a long history, making it India's oldest frequent flyer programme. In April 2024, Flying Returns underwent a monumental transformation having moved away from the legacy model of miles-based collection of points to a fairer, more equitable spend-based approach, apart from offering a simplified new structure, more customer-friendly features, renamed tiers, and an updated identity. The revamped Flying Returns prioritizes greater ease, more rewards, and recognition for Members, while offering them instant global status and privileges around the world across 25 other Star Alliance member airlines. The new features of the Flying Returns programme include Evergreen Points, ensuring Reward Points never expire, no blackout dates or restrictions on redemption, as well as a premium one-stop member service contact centre for Platinum, Gold, and Silver members.

About arrivia

For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world's most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands, including American Express®, USAA®, and Marriott Vacation Club® by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and personalized options that inspire travel and customer loyalty. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity, and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com.

Flying Returns powered by iCruise Website: https://flyingreturnsicruise.com/

Enquire online: https://flyingreturnsicruise.com/info/contact/

