Air Methods Engages Amendola for Full-Service PR, Content, Marketing & Digital Strategy and Execution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency, has announced it has been selected as the outsourced marketing and PR partner for Air Methods, the leading air medical services provider that delivers lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year.

Amendola will elevate Air Methods' position within the industry through a broad range of integrated PR, media relations, digital marketing, crisis planning, messaging and content development services. Through the engagement, Amendola will develop and execute a holistic plan that educates the healthcare and aviation markets on Air Methods' offerings. The program also will showcase stories of how Air Methods saves lives by delivering high-quality "critical care in the air" and transport for trauma and emergency medical situations.

"We conducted an agency search and it was clear that Amendola would provide the strategic guidance and tactical execution we needed," said JaeLynn Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Air Methods. "Amendola is hands down the best integrated healthcare PR and marketing partner we could have imagined! They have executed beyond expectations and have quickly elevated our positioning among healthcare providers, insurers and most importantly, patients, demonstrating our vital role within the healthcare continuum."

Williams added, "Amendola's broad healthcare industry expertise, along with their strongly established media relationships, will ensure that all stakeholders have a clear view of how crucial air medical services are to millions of Americans, and how Air Methods leads our industry in care quality, safety and patient advocacy."

Founded in 1980 with one helicopter and a single hospital contract, Air Methods has grown to the largest air medical service provider in the country, with more than 300 bases serving 48 states. Today, Air Methods is an essential healthcare service in rural areas where 85 million Americans are within an hour of critical care facilities only if transported by air.

Amendola will promote Air Methods through numerous PR and content development programs, supported by Amendola's top-tier industry and media relations. The agency will work with Air Methods to enlighten providers, payers and patients about Air Methods' critical care value proposition through a broad range of targeted content, drawing on Amendola's deep industry knowledge and diverse media relationships in healthcare, business and consumer media. Amendola also will be responsible for delivering a range of content demonstrating the thought leadership and expertise of Air Methods leaders and highlighting examples of the many patient lives that have been saved thanks to its skilled and experienced air medical professionals.

"Air Methods' story of lifesaving and innovative emergency medical care is inspiring," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "We value their trusted partnership and are excited to share their story as well as insight from Air Methods' leaders with more providers, insurers and consumers across a spectrum of media outlets, social and digital platforms."

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical provider, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company's products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods' fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

