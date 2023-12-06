AIR PEACE WINS BEST AIRLINE FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE IN WEST AFRICA AT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Peace was conferred the 'Best Airline for Customer Service, West Africa' for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The Prestigious Global Brand Awards , an annual event by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Global Brands Magazine conducted an extensive evaluation encompassing various criteria, such as passenger feedback, service quality, communication, staff courtesy and professionalism, safety and security, innovation in customer service among others. Air Peace stands out prominently due to its excellent client support. Therefore, Air Peace well deserves Global Brands Magazine's recognition.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director, "We are thrilled to acknowledge Air Peace as the recipient of the 'Best Airline for Customer Service in West Africa' award. This achievement is a testament to Air Peace's unwavering commitment to excellence, prioritizing passenger satisfaction, and setting a remarkable standard for the aviation industry in the region. Their dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences has truly set them apart as a leader, and we congratulate Air Peace on this well-deserved recognition."

Commenting on winning the award, Stanley Olisa, Corporate Communications Lead, Air Peace, said, "We are truly delighted by this prestigious recognition by the Global Brands Magazine. It is a huge testament to our firm commitment to consistently delivering unmatched customer service for our esteemed customers, guaranteeing a memorable experience across all touchpoints each time they fly with us. This award is dedicated to our Customer Service Team for their strong drive in ensuring excellent service delivery. Air Peace will continue to raise the bar in providing best-in-class flight services across domestic, regional and international markets, with an increasing modern fleet and a top-grade workforce."

ABOUT AIR PEACE

Air Peace is West and Central Africa's foremost airline which commenced scheduled commercial flight operations in October 2014, and has experienced steady growth in route and fleet size, becoming the largest carrier in Nigeria. The airline has a network of 21 domestic routes, 8 regional routes and 6 international destinations, including Dubai, Guangzhou, Jeddah, Tel Aviv and Mumbai. Air Peace recently secured permit to fly to the United Kingdom and will be kicking off flights soon. The airline boasts of an increasing modern fleet of over 30 aircraft, including 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s plus a recent firm order for 5 brand new E175s.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

