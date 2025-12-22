ROBOFOREX EARNS DUAL AWARDS AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForex has been recognised as the 'Best Copy Trading Platform', and the 'Best Partner Program' globally for the year 2025 at the renowned Global Brand Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The Global Brand Awards celebrate achievements that shape industries worldwide. RoboForex is recognised this year for its consistent progress and its impact on the evolving forex landscape.

Commenting on RoboForex's achievement, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "At Global Brands Magazine, we look to recognise organisations that advance their industries with clarity and consistency. RoboForex has shown steady progress in strengthening its Copy Trading capabilities and developing a partner programme that supports a wide network across global markets. These awards reflect the company's continued focus on delivering practical, well-designed solutions for its users. We are pleased to acknowledge their achievements this year."

"We see this award as a confirmation that our continuous improvements are moving in the right direction. This year, we introduced a significantly upgraded Copy Trading Service that makes discovering and following strategies simpler, faster, and more intuitive. By unifying ratings across MT4, MT5, and R StocksTrader and expanding our partner program, we've built an experience that puts clarity and ease of use first. We're committed to raising the bar even further," emphasised Douglas Abreu, Regional Operations Manager at RoboForex.

Douglas also noted that RoboForex has enhanced the terms of its partnership program this year - swap payouts to partners now reach 30%, which is a unique advantage among partnership programs in the market.

ABOUT ROBOFOREX

RoboForex is a global brokerage company providing traders and investors with access to its proprietary and other industry-leading trading platforms. Operating under brokerage license FSC 000138/32, the company continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted broker through innovation, advanced technology, and client-focused solutions.

The upgraded Copy Trading Service, evolved from the renowned CopyFX platform, offers a seamless way to discover, analyse, and copy trading strategies across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R StocksTrader via a unified public strategy rating. With its flexible commission system, cent accounts, and intuitive interface, RoboForex enables users to trade and invest with greater transparency and convenience. The Copy Trading Partner Program also allows anyone to earn by promoting traders' strategies and attracting new users.

RoboForex's Infinity Partner Program redefines partnership collaboration in online trading. It offers partners up to 85% of the spread and up to 30% of swaps from clients' trades, along with a 10% sub-partner commission, creating a stable and beneficial business model. The program features transparent fixed commissions, detailed analytics, and instant payouts, giving educators, influencers, and financial experts the tools to grow their networks and income effectively.

Through these innovations, RoboForex continues to empower traders, investors, and partners worldwide with simplicity, transparency, and confidence.

Learn more at roboforex.com

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers and 25,000+ Twitter followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 12 June 2026.

