tree DIGITAL INSURANCE AGENCY WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- tree has been recognised as the Fastest Growing Digital Insurance Provider in Saudi Arabia at the renowned Global Brand Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The Global Brand Awards recognise outstanding achievements across industries worldwide. tree has earned this recognition with its exceptional contributions to the insurance sector across Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on tree's achievement, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "At Global Brands Magazine, we value organisations that pair innovation with meaningful progress. tree Digital Insurance Agency has shown a steady commitment to delivering accessible, technology-driven solutions that meet the needs of today's customers. Their growth is a clear indication of their focus and discipline, and we are pleased to recognise their achievement with this award."

"Being honoured at the GBA Awards 2025 is a testament to the vision behind tree to bring the future of insurance to every individual in Saudi Arabia. By combining advanced digital capabilities with meaningful engagement, we've created a platform that goes far beyond policies. This award motivates us to keep leading the industry with solutions that elevate convenience and customer empowerment." — tree CEO, Bader Alhathal.

ABOUT tree

At tree, we're building a new kind of insurance experience, one that's designed around people.

Founded in Saudi Arabia as a digital-first insurer, tree makes insurance simpler, smarter, and instantly accessible across Health, Home, Travel, Motor, Pet, and more.

Our mission is clear: reshape the way people interact with insurance by offering fair prices, transparent language, and experiences that work in seconds, not days.

Driven by technology and a young, ambitious team, tree delivers fast enrolment, smooth claims, and a fully digital journey that puts customers in control. Every product is built to fit real needs from individuals and families to small businesses, especially those who've been underserved or left without coverage.

With thousands of customers relying on tree, we continue to grow solutions that help people protect what matters most with confidence and ease. Powered by Tawuniya and licensed by the Insurance Authority (IA).

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, and 25,000+ Twitter followers

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 12 June 2026.

