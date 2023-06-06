Air Products Awards Envision Energy 1.67 GW Wind Turbine Contract for NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

Envision Energy

06 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced that it has signed a contract to supply 1.67 GW wind turbines for NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, the world's largest utility-scale hydrogen plant powered entirely by renewable energy. The mega plant is located at Oxagon, Saudi Arabia's region of NEOM.  

Under the contract, Envision's cutting-edge 171-6.5MW wind turbines will be installed and are expected to be fully operational by 2026.

"This contract represents a significant milestone for both our companies and the industry at large," said Zhang Lei, CEO of Envision Energy. "We are proud to be associated with such an ambitious project that will pave the way for other companies to follow suit in pursuing sustainable initiatives."

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Envision on this groundbreaking project," said Wolfgang Brand, Vice President of NEOM Green Hydrogen from Air Products. "This milestone demonstrates our shared commitment towards meeting sustainability objectives through project deliveries."

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company aims to produce carbon-free hydrogen using solely renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 This initiative serves as a critical step forward in promoting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 mission of reducing carbon emissions while simultaneously encouraging economic growth and job creation.

David Edmondson, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, said "Partnering with Envision Energy to deliver sustainable energy will enable NGHC to drive our vision of leading the global energy transition. We look forward to working closely as one team over the next few years during the project execution phase and subsequently into long term reliable operation."

As a global net-zero technology partner, Envision offers a comprehensive suite of system solutions. In addition to wind turbine technology, Envision has extensive expertise in new energy infrastructure, combining renewables with energy storage, digital grid, and power-to-x (P2X) technologies. The mega plant by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company serves as a testament to Envision's commitment and ability to enable organizations worldwide to achieve their renewable energy goals.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind". Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, smart storage system and green hydrogen solutions through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks to the "new infrastructure", and to promote the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

