Air Products Brings World-leading Hydrogen for Mobility Technologies and Solutions to Support Green 2022 Winter Olympics

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. and SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a world leading supplier of hydrogen and hydrogen for mobility solutions, today announced its first hydrogen fueling station project for the 2022 Winter Olympics has been commissioned in Zhangjiakou in China's Hebei Province, one of the host cities. Built, owned and operated by Air Products, it represents the first of its kind hydrogen fueling station to serve this international event. The company is also building additional hydrogen fueling stations and hydrogen supply to support a green Winter Olympics and China's sustainable development.

Strategically located at the Taizicheng Service Area of Zhangjiakou where many skiing events will be held, the station project is built with Air Products' state-of-the-art hydrogen for mobility technology and equipment. The station is a joint effort with local parties in Zhangjiakou City. With a filling capacity of 200 kilograms per day and a pressure of 70MPa, it can fuel the latest hydrogen fuel cell vehicle models, including the Toyota FCEV Coaster and MIRAI Gen 2.

"Air Products is honored to contribute to a green Beijing Winter Olympics, an excellent platform to demonstrate the role hydrogen can play in the energy transition to build a cleaner energy future. As one of our undertakings to support this major event, this flagship hydrogen fueling station aligns with our higher purpose which includes playing a lead role in addressing significant energy and environmental challenges," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, president and chief executive officer.

In line with the "Green Olympics" initiative, Zhangjiakou, as a host city for the event and China's first-ever National Renewable Energy Demonstration Zone, is becoming a world-class demonstration city for hydrogen energy applications.

"We are very proud to help China make the 2022 Winter Olympics environmentally sustainable and leave a green legacy with our technologies, solutions and projects. It is our ongoing commitment to contribute to the country's sustainable development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period and beyond. By driving hydrogen energy to promote zero-emission transportation together with our customers and partners, we will play our role to support the government's '30·60' decarbonization goal," Air Products China President Saw Choon Seong emphasized.

Air Products has more than 60 years of hydrogen experience and an extensive patent portfolio in hydrogen dispensing technology. The company has been involved in over 250 hydrogen fueling projects in 20 countries and its fueling technology is used in over 1,500,000 hydrogen fills per year.

As one of the first multinational gas companies to enter China, Air Products has been supporting the social and economic development of the country since 1987. The company has participated in several hydrogen demonstration projects, among which the hydrogen fueling station for the 2008 Beijing Olympics was the first-of-its-kind in China. It has also been involved in several hydrogen fueling station pilot projects, including China Energy Investment Corporation Limited's first hydrogen fueling station and Shandong Province's first stationary hydrogen fueling station with both 35Mpa and 70Mpa fueling. Currently, the company is building the country's first world-class commercial liquid hydrogen production facility in Haiyan County in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.



The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

www.airproducts.com

