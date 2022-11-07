Air Products to Highlight Gas-based Technologies for Laser Cutting, 3D Printing and Welding at Fabtech 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will feature its latest fuel and assist gas technologies that can help lower costs, increase productivity and enhance laser cutting, 3D printing and welding applications at Fabtech 2022 from November 8-10 at the World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Application specialists will be on hand at Air Products' booth #B8756 throughout the conference to speak with attendees about solutions to the challenges they face in their day-to-day operations. Air Products offers oxygen and assist gas technologies that enable precise cuts and high cutting speeds for processes from oxy-fuel to the latest high-powered lasers and high-def plasma.

For additive manufacturers, Air Products provides inert gases that ensure the proper atmosphere is maintained in high tolerance 3D printing applications. The company also offers shielding gases that deliver better weld quality and faster welding speeds to maximize productivity, reduce rejects and improve the working environment.

In addition, the America Welding Society (AWS) Foundation will sponsor a special luncheon in honor of the donors and recipients of welding scholarships awarded through the organization each year. Among those recognized will be the Air Products Women of Gases Scholarship, which was jointly established with AWS to help empower women to develop the skills required to purse technical careers. The 2022 scholarship recipient is Tristan Stein, of Dalles, Oregon, who received a $5,000 scholarship. She is currently enrolled in the manufacturing and fabrication program at Columbia Gorge Community College.

For more information about Air Products' full range of high performance and industry standard gases and related technologies for high quality welding and laser cutting production, call 800-654-4567 or visit Air Products' welding and cutting webpage.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.



The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products