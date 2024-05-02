Air Products to Showcase Decarbonization Solutions for Iron and Steel Production at AISTech2024

Air Products Foundation will Donate up to $15,000 to the AIST Foundation

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase industrial gas solutions and technologies for all phases of iron and steel production at AISTech2024 from May 6-9 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth, #2130, to speak with an industry specialist and learn more about Air Products' full suite of on-site gas supply offerings and broad range of decarbonization solutions for the iron and steel industry, from oxy-fuel to carbon capture to hydrogen.

By visiting the Air Products booth, attendees will also be helping the AIST Foundation, which funds initiatives to promote the steel industry as a viable and rewarding career choice for young engineers. The Air Products Foundation has pledged to donate $100 to the AIST Foundation – up to $15,000 in all – for each registered attendee who visits the Air Products booth.

In addition to showcasing industrial gas solutions in its booth, Air Products' industry experts will lead a presentation titled "World-Scale Gas Processing – Ready for Decarbonizing Ironmaking," at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7 during the Decarbonization: Blast Furnace Session.

In that session, Anand Makwana, Air Products' Senior Principal Research Engineer; and Candice Silvestre, Air Products' Manager, Blue Hydrogen and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Technology will discuss examples of operating and in-construction low-carbon hydrogen plants to meet current and future steelmaking demands, in addition to options for processing blast furnace gases. Deploying these solutions can result in a 75 percent reduction in direct carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from a typical steelmaking site.

A global leading industrial gas supplier, Air Products brings decades of experience in gas supply and technology to improve the operations performance of metals producers. Air Products offers a full line of gases including argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and gas blends, with a broad range of supply mode options and purity levels to suit the needs of every operation. Air Products can also provide a wide variety of technical services and innovative gas-based technologies to help companies lower costs and improve productivity, while minimizing the environmental impact of production processes.

Decarbonize with Confidence

As the world's largest hydrogen producer and a first-mover in the low- and zero-carbon hydrogen economy, Air Products is helping iron and steel producers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and engineering, procurement and construction professionals navigate the complexities of decarbonization with safe, reliable, clean hydrogen solutions and advanced carbon capture and storage technology. Air Products has publicly-stated that it will commit $15 billion by 2027 to clean energy projects around the world to accelerate the energy transition.

For more information about Air Products' full range of offerings for the iron and steel industry visit Air Products' Decarbonize with Confidence webpage.

