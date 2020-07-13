Air Purifier Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $90 billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air purifier market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The exponential rise in demand for clean air, owing to the rising population levels coupled with growing respiratory issue and epidemic spreads across global countries are anticipated to fuel the air purifier market in global commercial spaces. Energy-efficient and cost-effective air purifiers are expected to have a higher demand in the period 2020-2025. Germany , the UK, and France are some of the countries which are expected to generate high revenues in the forecast period. HEPA is expected to dominate the air purifier market in technological aspect, as it is highly effective in eliminating particulate matter. In 2019, several manufacturers of air purifiers around the world have started equipping with features such as wi-fi, indicators, and sensors. In addition, some of the major manufacturers are developing AI-enabled air purifiers for commercial purposes. In terms of technology, HEPA purifiers are expected to dominate the market due to their efficiency in removing 99.97% pollutants. APAC is estimated to be at the forefront of this growth in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Air Purifier Market – Segmentation

The HEPA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 44% during the period. One of the major reasons for the high dominance of this segment is HEPA filters are efficient to clean out around 99.97% of particulate pollutants such as pollen, dust, along with irritating particles and pollutants.

The commercial segment dominated the global market in 2019. The surge in demand is estimated to increase from hotels, offices, public buildings, educational institutions, and hospitals. Several established players have set up advanced R&D systems to cater to higher demand for innovative and cost-effective products in commercial spaces globally.

The residential segment is witnessing increasing demand due to the increase in awareness of home pollutants. Indoor air pollution is considered as one of the top five environmental health risks. Therefore, the demand for residential purifiers is expected to increase in several regions, particularly in highly polluted cities.

Air Purifier Market by Technology

HEPA

Ionic

Activated Carbon

Others

Air Purifier Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Air Purifier Market – Geography

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 43% during the period 2019­–2025. The rise in pollution levels in several metropolitan cities is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. These cities have witnessed remarkable demand and awareness among consumers. In China, HEPA filters are in high demand as they are highly effective to reduce indoor and outdoor particles. As part of healthy living, several consumers in China have installed air purifiers in their houses in China.

Air Purifier Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Russia

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia





Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Chile



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey



Egypt

Prominent Vendors

Blue Star

Philips

Whirlpool

Midea

Daikin

Other Prominent Vendors

Rabbit Air

Sharp

A.O. Smith

Blue Air

Coway

Honeywell

Oransi

IQ Air

Samsung

LG

Eureka Forbes

Camfil Group

The 3M Company

Company Aerus

Air Pura

Probreeze

Homedics

Boneco AG

Guardian Technologies

Winix

Levoit

Pure Enrichment

Allerair

GreenTech

Novaerus

Bionaire

