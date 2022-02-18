Air Quality Control Systems Market Size in Canada to Grow by USD 1.67 Billion | Government Policies for Air Quality Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report in minutes! for exclusive insights about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The air quality control systems market share growth in Canada by the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in demand for electrostatic precipitator (ESP) due to the high capacity and efficient purification methods of electrostatic precipitation technology, which are largely used in the industrial sectors will facilitate market growth through this segment.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Government Policies for Air Quality Regulations to Boost the Market Growth

The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) has already implemented Air Quality Management System (AQMS) approach to improve air quality in Canada. Moreover, in June 2016, the government of Canada mandated industrial air pollution emission standards. These regulating standards establish requirements for nitrogen oxide emissions from boilers and heaters and stationary spark-ignition engines operated in various industrial sectors. Again, in January 2018, the government of Canada introduced 'Microbeads in Toiletries Regulations' to reduce plastic microbeads emission in the cosmetics and toiletries industry. Therefore, such stringent regulatory standards will increase the demand for air quality control systems in Canada.

High Capital Cost and Low Flexibility Associated with Air Quality Control Systems to Hamper the Market Growth

The high cost of deployment, especially that of advanced air quality control systems, poses a challenge for the end-users. For instance, an electrostatic preceptor requires a capital investment of USD 85,000 to USD 4,24,000 sm3/sec. In addition to being costly, some of the air quality control systems require large space for setup. Also, the low flexibility of the air quality control systems is a major drawback for the market in focus. For instance, once installed, it is difficult to change the capacity of the air quality control systems or relocate. Therefore, such factors may restrict the adoption of air quality control systems by residential and commercial end-users.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

The Air Quality Control Systems Market in Canada Covers the Following Areas:

Air Quality Control Systems Market Sizing in Canada

Air Quality Control Systems Market Forecast in Canada

Air Quality Control Systems Market Analysis in Canada

Companies Mentioned

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hamon and Cie (International) SA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thermax Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tisch Environmental Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually

Related Reports:

Heat Pipes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The heat pipes market share is expected to increase by USD 976.78 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Gas Cutting Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The gas cutting machine market share is expected to increase by USD 65.75 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Air Quality Control Systems Market in Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.54 Performing market contribution Canada at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Donaldson Co. Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hamon and Cie (International) SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Thermax Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tisch Environmental Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Power generation

Cement industry

Iron and steel industry

Chemical industry

Others

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cement industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Cement industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Cement industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Iron and steel industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Iron and steel industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Iron and steel industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Electrostatic precipitator (ESP)

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD)

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR)

Others

Exhibit 33: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Type

6.3 Electrostatic precipitator (ESP) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Electrostatic precipitator (ESP) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Electrostatic precipitator (ESP) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Government policies for air quality regulations

8.1.2 Significant demand for air quality control systems in coal and gas-fired power plants

8.1.3 Rapid industrialization

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High capital cost and low flexibility associated with air quality control system

8.2.2 Emergence of renewable power sources leading to low air pollution control

8.2.3 High maintenance costs associated with some air quality control systems

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emerging application of air quality control systems in micro combined heat and power (CHP)

8.3.2 Technological advancements

8.3.3 Rising number of product launches

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 51: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Donaldson Co. Inc.

Exhibit 55: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 59: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hamon and Cie (International) SA

Exhibit 67: Hamon and Cie (International) SA - Overview

Exhibit 68: Hamon and Cie (International) SA - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Hamon and Cie (International) SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Hamon and Cie (International) SA - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Siemens AG

Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 77: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.10 Thermax Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Thermax Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Thermax Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Thermax Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Thermax Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tisch Environmental Inc.

Exhibit 88: Tisch Environmental Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Tisch Environmental Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 90: Tisch Environmental Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio