Air Serbia and The New Terminal One announce partnership for operations at JFK

BELGRADE, Serbia and NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has announced a new partnership with Air Serbia, the latest international airline that has committed to operating out of New York's world-class terminal scheduled to open its doors to customers in 2026.

The New Terminal One is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of the agency's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport.

Air Serbia now operates out of the current Terminal 1 at New York JFK, flying up to seven times a week between Belgrade and New York JFK. The Serbian national airline began service to JFK in 2016 and the partnership with the New Terminal One reflects its growing commitment to the city of New York.

"We are excited to have Air Serbia join our growing portfolio of carriers that will operate at the New Terminal One, offering customers nonstop service between New York and the historic city of Belgrade," said The New Terminal One President and CEO, Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell. "As we advance towards our scheduled opening in 2026, our momentum to become JFK's terminal of choice for global airlines is accelerating. We thank the team at Air Serbia for placing their trust in The New Terminal One and look forward to welcoming them on board."

"We are very happy and looking forward to the opening of the New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport. Partnership with The New Terminal One is a testament to the continuous improvement of our services and commitment to customer satisfaction. We are convinced that the cutting-edge technology, streamlined processes, and enhanced amenities of the New Terminal One will redefine the way of travel and conveniently make enjoyable journeys for our passengers," said Jiri Marek, Air Serbia CEO.

The New Terminal One has to date announced seven partner airlines: Air France, KLM, Etihad, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, EVA Air and with today's announcement, Air Serbia. More partner airlines will be announced in the coming months. The New Terminal One, with an ambition to be ranked among the top 5 Skytrax terminals globally, will offer state-of-the-art technology and a world-class retail and dining experience with a strong sense of place of New York.

The terminal's first phase, comprising the headhouse and 14 gates, is scheduled to open in June 2026. Full opening of the terminal is scheduled for 2030. At full build, the terminal will offer 23 gates and 2.4 million square feet of space. The international-only terminal will be the largest at JFK when complete, occupying the footprint of the current Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia is the proud successor of the first national airline Aeroput, established on 17 June 1927, and of JAT and Jat Airways. The company ranks eighth on the list of the oldest airlines in the world that are still operating. The company has been among the leaders of civil aviation from the start and since 1961 a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Air Serbia has been operating since 26 October 2013 under its current name, and with the new name and new identity, the company offer a new concept of inflight comfort across the growing network. Today Air Serbia plays a key role in the development of aviation in Serbia, and the Serbian travel and tourism industry. Air Serbia's priority is to provide exceptional quality of service to our passengers. The main goal is to provide passengers with maximum comfort during their flights, regardless of their travel class.

In passenger and cargo traffic, Air Serbia serve over 80 destinations in scheduled and charter traffic in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America and Asia. In cooperation with partner airlines, the company also offer flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa.

Air Serbia's fleet currently consists of wide-body aircraft Airbus A330-200s, narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, as well as turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft for regional flights.

In addition to the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Air Serbia also flies from Niš Constantine the Great Airport, and the international airport "Morava" near Kraljevo.

You can find more information about the activities of the Serbian national airline on the Air Serbia Media Centre webpage: https://www.airserbia.com/en/about-us/media-centre

