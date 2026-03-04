Air Tahiti Nui announces the opening of a direct route between Tahiti and Australia

The inaugural flight is scheduled for Monday, 14 December 2026. Air Tahiti Nui will operate two flights per week, offering travelers a direct, non-stop connection between Tahiti and Australia. This service will significantly reduce travel time and simplify journeys between the two destinations.

The planned flight schedule can be found within this release (subject to validation by airport authorities).

The Islands of Tahiti continue to demonstrate strong appeal in the Australian market, which ranks among the destination's most dynamic international segments. According to the latest provisional data from ISPF, French Polynesia welcomed nearly 279,000 visitors in 2025 — a new tourism record, continuing the positive momentum of recent years.

Australian demand remains encouraging. With approximately 8,165 visitors in 2025, Australia plays an important role in diversifying and strengthening tourism flows to the destination.

As a major Pacific hub, Sydney represents a strategic gateway for enhanced regional connectivity.

"We are very pleased to announce this new direct service between Papeete and Sydney," said Lionel Guérin, Chief Executive Officer of Air Tahiti Nui. "With two direct flights per week and our codeshare agreement with Qantas, this service offers Australian travelers greater comfort and additional frequencies, complementing our twice-weekly service to Auckland, New Zealand."

Beyond passenger travel, the launch of the Papeete–Sydney service also creates new opportunities for freight transport, supporting the development of economic exchanges between Australia and French Polynesia.

As across its entire network, Air Tahiti Nui will offer an immersive travel experience on this new service, inspired by the spirit of its islands. Polynesian hospitality, delivered by the airline's teams, will accompany each passenger on a journey defined by comfort, attentiveness, and warmth.

Tickets are now available to book. This new service marks a further step in the development of Air Tahiti Nui's network and reinforces the direct connectivity of French Polynesia with major regional and international markets.

Air Tahiti Nui, the leading carrier to French Polynesia, offers non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles and is one of only two airlines to provide year-round non-stop connections between Los Angeles and Paris. Headquartered in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui connects Tahiti with key international destinations through its own services and codeshare partnerships. The airline's service is designed to deliver a taste of Tahitian culture from the moment passengers board, from immersive in-flight entertainment and distinctive cabin design to the iconic Tiare flower gifted to each guest. For more information or to book a flight, visit https://us.airtahitinui.com/.

