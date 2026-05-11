Air Tahiti Nui Launches New Tiare Specialist Program for Travel Advisors

PAPEETE, French Polynesia, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Tahiti Nui, the flagship carrier of French Polynesia, has launched the Tiare Specialist Program, a new professional development and loyalty initiative designed exclusively for travel advisors selling Tahiti.

Air Tahiti Nui

Available through Air Tahiti Nui's advisor portal, Nui Hub—which is currently featuring a May incentive promotion offering advisors the chance to earn points toward flights as well as entry into a sweepstakes for a grand prize of roundtrip airfare and a seven-day luxury cruise in Tahiti with Windstar Cruises—the certification program recognizes and rewards new and experienced advisors who deepen their destination expertise and actively grow their Air Tahiti Nui business through ongoing education, quizzes, and bookings.

The program features three certification levels—Moana, Mānava, and Poerava—each offering increasing recognition and rewards. Benefits include digital specialist badges to signify destination expertise; access to exclusive FAM trip opportunities and advisor events; and premium travel benefits such as lounge access and cabin upgrade opportunities. Select Poerava-level advisors also receive marketing support towards lead acquisition campaigns designed to support advisor business growth.

"The Tiare Specialist Program was created to recognize and reward travel advisors who are passionate about Tahiti and committed to delivering exceptional client experiences," said Caroline Borawski, Vice President, Americas at Air Tahiti Nui. "Through enhanced training, exclusive benefits, and meaningful recognition, we're empowering advisors to confidently position Air Tahiti Nui as the most immersive way to experience French Polynesia."

All quizzes and certification tracking are housed within Nui Hub, where advisors can earn merit badges displayed on their profile as they progress through the program.

For more information about the Tiare Specialist Program, visit https://www.tiarespecialist.com/

ABOUT AIR TAHITI NUI

Air Tahiti Nui, the leading carrier to French Polynesia, offers non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles and is one of only two airlines to provide year-round non-stop connections between Los Angeles and Paris. Headquartered in Papeete, Air Tahiti Nui connects Tahiti with key international destinations through its own services and codeshare partnerships. The airline's service is designed to deliver a taste of Tahitian culture from the moment passengers board, from immersive in-flight entertainment and distinctive cabin design to the iconic Tiare flower gifted to each guest. For more information or to book a flight, visit https://us.airtahitinui.com/

Contact:

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SOURCE Air Tahiti Nui