Squaremouth Showcases 2025 Travel Protection Additions as Travelers Plan for 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we near the end of 2025, Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance comparison platform, reflects on a year of significant growth, marked by the addition of new travel insurance partners and expanded coverage options now available on its marketplace. These additions reaffirm the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive and customer-focused travel insurance solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of every traveler.

"At Squaremouth, we don't simply list every plan available; instead, we carefully curate the ones we believe offer the strongest value to travelers," said Rupa Mehta, CEO of Squaremouth. "Every new product added to our marketplace has been carefully vetted to ensure it provides the coverage, transparency, and protection our customers deserve."

New Squaremouth Travel Insurance Products of 2025

Travelex Insurance Services Essential and Ultimate

Launched on Squaremouth: January 2025

For U.S. residents needing comprehensive cancellation and medical protection, these Travelex plans are available nationwide and provide optional upgrades for baggage and adventure activities.

Our Take: For travelers with a variety of needs, these two Travelex plans offer flexible trip protection options from essential coverage to full protection to adventure upgrades.

Travelex Essential Key Features and Benefits:

Emergency Medical: $25,000 (Secondary)

$25,000 (Secondary) Medical Evacuation: $200,000

$200,000 Trip Cancellation / Interruption: 100% / 100%

100% / 100% Travel Delay: $600 per person after 6 hours

$600 per person after 6 hours Maximum Trip Cost: $10,000 per person

Travelex Ultimate Key Features and Benefits:

Emergency Medical: $250,000 (Primary)

$250,000 (Primary) Medical Evacuation: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Trip Cancellation / Interruption: 100% / 150%

100% / 150% Travel Delay: $2,000 per person after 6 hours

$2,000 per person after 6 hours Maximum Trip Cost: $50,000 per person

$50,000 per person Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered if purchased within 21 days of trip deposit

Covered if purchased within 21 days of trip deposit Kids Free Coverage: One child age 17 or younger per insured adult traveler *This benefit is rare as not many plans offer it*

Optional Upgrades for Both Plans:

Baggage and Equipment Upgrade: $5,000 coverage for baggage and personal items, including $2,000 for electronics/professional equipment, plus $2,000 for sports equipment loss and $1,500 for sports equipment delays

$5,000 coverage for baggage and personal items, including $2,000 for electronics/professional equipment, plus $2,000 for sports equipment loss and $1,500 for sports equipment delays Adventure Upgrade: Covers otherwise excluded activities and includes $100,000 non-medical evacuation and $10,000 search and rescue coverage

Tin Leg Cruise

Launched on Squaremouth: March 2025

Powered by Squaremouth, this Tin Leg cruise-specific plan offers cruisers comprehensive travel insurance, including medical, trip cancellation, and trip delay coverage, plus cruise-focused benefits and optional upgrades to protect every part of your journey.

Our Take: Developed specifically for cruise travelers, this Tin Leg plan provides you with tailored coverage, protecting your investment and travel experience from common risks specific to cruise travel.

Key Features and Benefits:

No cruise line restrictions; Covers any cruise line

Covers any cruise line Maximum Trip Cost: $30,000 per person

$30,000 per person Maximum Age: 85 years old

85 years old Trip Length: Up to 60 days

Up to 60 days Emergency Medical: $100,000 (Primary, no deductible)

$100,000 (Primary, no deductible) Medical Evacuation: $250,000

$250,000 Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered if purchased within 14 days of initial deposit

Covered if purchased within 14 days of initial deposit Trip Cancellation / Trip Interruption: 100% / 150%

100% / 150% Cruise-specific protections: Itinerary Change, Missed Port of Call, and Travel Inconvenience

Itinerary Change, Missed Port of Call, and Travel Inconvenience Optional upgrades: Higher medical and evacuation limits, Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), Interrupt For Any Reason (IFAR), rental car coverage, and enhanced AD&D coverage

battleface Multi-Trip Annual

Launched on Squaremouth: September 2025



Designed for avid travelers looking for flexible travel insurance coverage for multiple international trips, this annual plan is offered throughout the U.S., excluding New York, and provides travelers up to 85 years old with comprehensive coverage for medical, trip interruption, and cancellation needs.

Our Take: This battleface plan offers frequent travelers peace of mind by combining thorough medical coverage and pre-existing condition waivers with trip protection, all in one annual policy.

Key Features and Benefits:

Trip Cancellation Coverage: $1,500 per person per year (options of $3,000 & $5,000 available)

$1,500 per person per year (options of $3,000 & $5,000 available) Trip Interruption Coverage: $2,250 per person per year (options of $5,000 & $7,500 available)

$2,250 per person per year (options of $5,000 & $7,500 available) Emergency Medical: $250,000 (Secondary, $100 deductible)

$250,000 (Secondary, $100 deductible) Medical Evacuation: $500,000

$500,000 Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered 60 days after purchase

Covered 60 days after purchase Eligibility: U.S. residents, all states except New York (up to 85 years old)

Seven Corners Travel Medical Annual Multi-Trip excl US

Launched on Squaremouth: October 2025

Created for U.S. residents traveling internationally, this Seven Corners travel insurance plan provides comprehensive coverage for an unlimited number of trips, up to 60 days each, throughout the course of a year. This plan can be purchased to provide coverage for yourself, your spouse, and your children.

Our Take: This plan is great for avid international travelers wanting reliable travel insurance with protections like strong medical protection, trip interruption coverage, and travel delay coverage for themselves and their families.

Key Features and Benefits:

Emergency Medical: Up to $1,000,000 for travelers under 70 years old; $100,000 for travelers between 70 and 79 years old (Primary)

Up to $1,000,000 for travelers under 70 years old; $100,000 for travelers between 70 and 79 years old (Primary) Medical Evacuation: Up to $1,000,000

Up to $1,000,000 Trip Interruption: $5,000 (return only)

$5,000 (return only) Flexible Deductibles: $0 / $250 / $500

$0 / $250 / $500 Pre-Existing Condition Recurrence Coverage: $20,000 for travelers under 70 years old; $5,000 for travelers between 70 and 79 years old

$20,000 for travelers under 70 years old; $5,000 for travelers between 70 and 79 years old Travel Delay: $250 per person after 12 hours

$250 per person after 12 hours Non-Medical Evacuation: $10,000 for political events, $25,000 for natural disasters

$10,000 for political events, $25,000 for natural disasters Personal Liability Protection: $25,000

$25,000 Continuous primary health insurance is required in the traveler's home country

Aegis Annual Preferred

Launched on Squaremouth: November 2025

Developed for U.S. residents, this annual plan provides coverage for unlimited trips up to 31 days each, providing flexible trip cancellation and comprehensive travel protection for you and your family.

Our Take: This plan is ideal for U.S. residents seeking reliable annual trip cancellation coverage with customizable reimbursement rates and other key travel benefits for multiple trips yearly.

Key Features and Benefits:

Standard Trip Cancellation Coverage: $1,000 per person per year

$1,000 per person per year Optional Cancellation Upgrades: Increase coverage in $1,000 increments up to $10,000 per person

Increase coverage in $1,000 increments up to $10,000 per person Standard Trip Interruption Coverage: $1,500 per person per year

$1,500 per person per year Optional Interruption Upgrades: Increase coverage in $1,500 increments up to $15,000 per person

Increase coverage in $1,500 increments up to $15,000 per person Travel Delay: $750 per person after 6 hours, can be upgraded to $1,500

$750 per person after 6 hours, can be upgraded to $1,500 Emergency Medical: $50,000 (Secondary)

$50,000 (Secondary) Medical Evacuation: $100,000

$100,000 Optional Upgrades: Rental Car Damage

Rental Car Damage Availability: All U.S. states except New York

UnitedHealthcare Global Safetrip - International Travel Medical Premium and Plus Premium

Launched on Squaremouth: November 2025

For U.S. residents traveling internationally, these two plans offer comprehensive travel medical and trip cancellation coverage, with optional upgrades for adventure and travel protection.

Our Take: Both of these UHC Global Safetrip plans are optimal options for international travelers seeking flexible medical coverage while overseas. These plans offer customers access to a global healthcare network and best-in-class support.

SafeTrip International Travel Medical Premium Key Features and Benefits:

Emergency Medical: $1,000,000 (Secondary) Ages 70-79: Maximum coverage of $50,000 Ages 80+: Maximum coverage of $20,000

$1,000,000 (Secondary) Medical Evacuation: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Non-Medical Evacuation: $100,000 per person* *Not available for all destinations

$100,000 per person* 24-Hour Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D): $25,000 per person

$25,000 per person Common Carrier AD&D: $50,000 per person

$50,000 per person Baggage Loss: $500 per person

$500 per person Maximum Trip Length: 180 days (Florida residents <90 days)

180 days (Florida residents <90 days) Availability: All states except Colorado, New York, & Washington

SafeTrip International Travel Medical Plus Premium Key Features and Benefits:

Emergency Medical: $150,000 (Secondary) Ages 70–79: Maximum coverage of $15,000 Ages 80+: Maximum coverage of $10,000

$150,000 (Secondary) Medical Evacuation & Repatriation: $250,000

$250,000 Non-Medical Evacuation: $100,000 per person* *Not available for all destinations

$100,000 per person* Trip Cancellation / Interruption: 100% / 175%

100% / 175% Travel Delay: $1,000 per person, $250 daily after 6 hours

$1,000 per person, $250 daily after 6 hours Baggage Loss: $1,000 per person

$1,000 per person Baggage Delay: $300 per person after 24 hours

$300 per person after 24 hours 24hr AD&D: $25,000 per person

$25,000 per person Common Carrier AD&D: $50,000 per person

$50,000 per person Optional Upgrades: Rental Car Damage ($50,000), Sports Equipment Delay ($200) & Loss ($2,000), Extreme Sports Activities coverage

Rental Car Damage ($50,000), Sports Equipment Delay ($200) & Loss ($2,000), Extreme Sports Activities coverage Optional Extreme Sports Activities Upgrade: Covers bungee jumping, hot air ballooning, parachuting, skydiving, paragliding, hang gliding, mountain climbing over 9,000 feet, and multi-sport endurance competitions.

Covers bungee jumping, hot air ballooning, parachuting, skydiving, paragliding, hang gliding, mountain climbing over 9,000 feet, and multi-sport endurance competitions. Maximum Trip Length: 180 days (Florida residents <90 days)

180 days (Florida residents <90 days) Maximum Trip Cost: $50,000 per person

$50,000 per person Minimum Trip Cost: $100 per person

$100 per person Availability: All states except Colorado, New York, & Washington

With these new products, Squaremouth continues to offer travelers flexible, comprehensive, and customizable travel insurance options to meet every need, from annual domestic trips to international adventures and extreme activities. Whether you need protection against trip cancellation, medical emergencies, or unexpected delays, these plans can help you travel with confidence.

