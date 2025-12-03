Squaremouth Showcases 2025 Travel Protection Additions as Travelers Plan for 2026

News provided bySquaremouth
Dec 03, 2025, 14:03 ET
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we near the end of 2025, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance comparison platform, reflects on a year of significant growth, marked by the addition of new travel insurance partners and expanded coverage options now available on its marketplace. These additions reaffirm the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive and customer-focused travel insurance solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of every traveler.
"At Squaremouth, we don't simply list every plan available; instead, we carefully curate the ones we believe offer the strongest value to travelers," said Rupa Mehta, CEO of Squaremouth. "Every new product added to our marketplace has been carefully vetted to ensure it provides the coverage, transparency, and protection our customers deserve."
New Squaremouth Travel Insurance Products of 2025
Travelex Insurance Services Essential and Ultimate
Launched on Squaremouth: January 2025
For U.S. residents needing comprehensive cancellation and medical protection, these Travelex plans are available nationwide and provide optional upgrades for baggage and adventure activities.
Our Take: For travelers with a variety of needs, these two Travelex plans offer flexible trip protection options from essential coverage to full protection to adventure upgrades.
Travelex Essential Key Features and Benefits:
- Emergency Medical: $25,000 (Secondary)
- Medical Evacuation: $200,000
- Trip Cancellation / Interruption: 100% / 100%
- Travel Delay: $600 per person after 6 hours
- Maximum Trip Cost: $10,000 per person
Travelex Ultimate Key Features and Benefits:
- Emergency Medical: $250,000 (Primary)
- Medical Evacuation: $1,000,000
- Trip Cancellation / Interruption: 100% / 150%
- Travel Delay: $2,000 per person after 6 hours
- Maximum Trip Cost: $50,000 per person
- Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered if purchased within 21 days of trip deposit
- Kids Free Coverage: One child age 17 or younger per insured adult traveler *This benefit is rare as not many plans offer it*
Optional Upgrades for Both Plans:
- Baggage and Equipment Upgrade: $5,000 coverage for baggage and personal items, including $2,000 for electronics/professional equipment, plus $2,000 for sports equipment loss and $1,500 for sports equipment delays
- Adventure Upgrade: Covers otherwise excluded activities and includes $100,000 non-medical evacuation and $10,000 search and rescue coverage
Tin Leg Cruise
Launched on Squaremouth: March 2025
Powered by Squaremouth, this Tin Leg cruise-specific plan offers cruisers comprehensive travel insurance, including medical, trip cancellation, and trip delay coverage, plus cruise-focused benefits and optional upgrades to protect every part of your journey.
Our Take: Developed specifically for cruise travelers, this Tin Leg plan provides you with tailored coverage, protecting your investment and travel experience from common risks specific to cruise travel.
Key Features and Benefits:
- No cruise line restrictions; Covers any cruise line
- Maximum Trip Cost: $30,000 per person
- Maximum Age: 85 years old
- Trip Length: Up to 60 days
- Emergency Medical: $100,000 (Primary, no deductible)
- Medical Evacuation: $250,000
- Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered if purchased within 14 days of initial deposit
- Trip Cancellation / Trip Interruption: 100% / 150%
- Cruise-specific protections: Itinerary Change, Missed Port of Call, and Travel Inconvenience
- Optional upgrades: Higher medical and evacuation limits, Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), Interrupt For Any Reason (IFAR), rental car coverage, and enhanced AD&D coverage
battleface Multi-Trip Annual
Launched on Squaremouth: September 2025
Designed for avid travelers looking for flexible travel insurance coverage for multiple international trips, this annual plan is offered throughout the U.S., excluding New York, and provides travelers up to 85 years old with comprehensive coverage for medical, trip interruption, and cancellation needs.
Our Take: This battleface plan offers frequent travelers peace of mind by combining thorough medical coverage and pre-existing condition waivers with trip protection, all in one annual policy.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Trip Cancellation Coverage: $1,500 per person per year (options of $3,000 & $5,000 available)
- Trip Interruption Coverage: $2,250 per person per year (options of $5,000 & $7,500 available)
- Emergency Medical: $250,000 (Secondary, $100 deductible)
- Medical Evacuation: $500,000
- Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered 60 days after purchase
- Eligibility: U.S. residents, all states except New York (up to 85 years old)
Seven Corners Travel Medical Annual Multi-Trip excl US
Launched on Squaremouth: October 2025
Created for U.S. residents traveling internationally, this Seven Corners travel insurance plan provides comprehensive coverage for an unlimited number of trips, up to 60 days each, throughout the course of a year. This plan can be purchased to provide coverage for yourself, your spouse, and your children.
Our Take: This plan is great for avid international travelers wanting reliable travel insurance with protections like strong medical protection, trip interruption coverage, and travel delay coverage for themselves and their families.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Emergency Medical: Up to $1,000,000 for travelers under 70 years old; $100,000 for travelers between 70 and 79 years old (Primary)
- Medical Evacuation: Up to $1,000,000
- Trip Interruption: $5,000 (return only)
- Flexible Deductibles: $0 / $250 / $500
- Pre-Existing Condition Recurrence Coverage: $20,000 for travelers under 70 years old; $5,000 for travelers between 70 and 79 years old
- Travel Delay: $250 per person after 12 hours
- Non-Medical Evacuation: $10,000 for political events, $25,000 for natural disasters
- Personal Liability Protection: $25,000
- Continuous primary health insurance is required in the traveler's home country
Aegis Annual Preferred
Launched on Squaremouth: November 2025
Developed for U.S. residents, this annual plan provides coverage for unlimited trips up to 31 days each, providing flexible trip cancellation and comprehensive travel protection for you and your family.
Our Take: This plan is ideal for U.S. residents seeking reliable annual trip cancellation coverage with customizable reimbursement rates and other key travel benefits for multiple trips yearly.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Standard Trip Cancellation Coverage: $1,000 per person per year
- Optional Cancellation Upgrades: Increase coverage in $1,000 increments up to $10,000 per person
- Standard Trip Interruption Coverage: $1,500 per person per year
- Optional Interruption Upgrades: Increase coverage in $1,500 increments up to $15,000 per person
- Travel Delay: $750 per person after 6 hours, can be upgraded to $1,500
- Emergency Medical: $50,000 (Secondary)
- Medical Evacuation: $100,000
- Optional Upgrades: Rental Car Damage
- Availability: All U.S. states except New York
UnitedHealthcare Global Safetrip - International Travel Medical Premium and Plus Premium
Launched on Squaremouth: November 2025
For U.S. residents traveling internationally, these two plans offer comprehensive travel medical and trip cancellation coverage, with optional upgrades for adventure and travel protection.
Our Take: Both of these UHC Global Safetrip plans are optimal options for international travelers seeking flexible medical coverage while overseas. These plans offer customers access to a global healthcare network and best-in-class support.
SafeTrip International Travel Medical Premium Key Features and Benefits:
- Emergency Medical: $1,000,000 (Secondary)
- Ages 70-79: Maximum coverage of $50,000
- Ages 80+: Maximum coverage of $20,000
- Medical Evacuation: $1,000,000
- Non-Medical Evacuation: $100,000 per person*
- *Not available for all destinations
- 24-Hour Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D): $25,000 per person
- Common Carrier AD&D: $50,000 per person
- Baggage Loss: $500 per person
- Maximum Trip Length: 180 days (Florida residents <90 days)
- Availability: All states except Colorado, New York, & Washington
SafeTrip International Travel Medical Plus Premium Key Features and Benefits:
- Emergency Medical: $150,000 (Secondary)
- Ages 70–79: Maximum coverage of $15,000
- Ages 80+: Maximum coverage of $10,000
- Medical Evacuation & Repatriation: $250,000
- Non-Medical Evacuation: $100,000 per person*
- *Not available for all destinations
- Trip Cancellation / Interruption: 100% / 175%
- Travel Delay: $1,000 per person, $250 daily after 6 hours
- Baggage Loss: $1,000 per person
- Baggage Delay: $300 per person after 24 hours
- 24hr AD&D: $25,000 per person
- Common Carrier AD&D: $50,000 per person
- Optional Upgrades: Rental Car Damage ($50,000), Sports Equipment Delay ($200) & Loss ($2,000), Extreme Sports Activities coverage
- Optional Extreme Sports Activities Upgrade: Covers bungee jumping, hot air ballooning, parachuting, skydiving, paragliding, hang gliding, mountain climbing over 9,000 feet, and multi-sport endurance competitions.
- Maximum Trip Length: 180 days (Florida residents <90 days)
- Maximum Trip Cost: $50,000 per person
- Minimum Trip Cost: $100 per person
- Availability: All states except Colorado, New York, & Washington
With these new products, Squaremouth continues to offer travelers flexible, comprehensive, and customizable travel insurance options to meet every need, from annual domestic trips to international adventures and extreme activities. Whether you need protection against trip cancellation, medical emergencies, or unexpected delays, these plans can help you travel with confidence.
About Squaremouth
Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.
