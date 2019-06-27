Air Wick® Takes Odor Neutralization Off Mom's To-Do List With The Relaunch Of Pure Automatic Spray Collection

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms everywhere know that raising a family is a full time, 24/7, 365 job that affords her little time to stop and take a fresh breath. While home should be a place where Mom can retreat and relax, it's often the place where most of life's smelliest moments happen. To help alleviate Mom's stress and worry, Air Wick® has revived their Pure Automatic Spray collection, providing 24/7 odor neutralization throughout the home, and eliminating offensive odors without any further work—or stress—on Mom's part.

"We know Moms are always on the job for their families, which includes facing the challenges of keeping the household fresh through life's busiest occasions. We want to take that stress off Mom's plate with a simple solution," said Stuart Witherby, Air Wick® Marketing Director for North America. "That's why we've refreshed our Pure Automatic Spray collection to provide an authentic fragrance experience in the home while delivering superior odor neutralization around the clock to support our 24/7 Moms."

In addition to talking the talk, Air Wick® wants to walk the walk, by showing real "always on" Moms how Air Wick® has them covered 24/7. Air Wick® is partnering with Gabby Bernstein, best-selling author, motivational speaker and meditation expert, to develop a tailored meditation routine that Moms everywhere can practice in their homes to alleviate daily stress and promote well-being with the time they save from not dealing with constant bad odors.

"As a new Mom, I know how balancing my career, personal and family lives can be challenging," said Bernstein. "I'm excited to partner with Air Wick® to encourage mothers like myself to take a few minutes to breathe deeply and meditate."

To further spread Air Wick's® commitment to covering hardworking Moms, Air Wick® will launch its first-ever 'Air Wick® 24/7 Fresh Truck' in New York City, for a full day consumer experience on Friday, June 28th. Attendees will be welcomed into Air Wick's® mobile meditation studio for a total relaxation moment, knowing Air Wick® has their odor neutralization needs covered, 24/7. The event will include an opportunity to participate in several relaxing practices, including a special 5-minute guided meditation session, and an opportunity to trial Air Wick® Pure Automatic Spray collection. The Air® Wick 24/7 Fresh Truck will make the following stops in New York City on Friday, June 28th:

8:00am-10:00am : Union Square Plaza (south side of 17 th St. between Broadway & Park)

Union Square Plaza (south side of 17 St. between Broadway & Park) 10:30am-11:30am : Flatiron area (west side of Broadway between 22 nd St. & 23 rd St.)

Flatiron area (west side of Broadway between 22 St. & 23 St.) 12:00pm-1:00pm : Highline (east side of Washington St. between Gansevoort & Little W. 12 th St.)

Highline (east side of Washington St. between Gansevoort & Little W. 12 St.) 2:00pm-3:00pm : Bryant Park (40 W 40 th St. between 5 th & 6 th Ave.)

(40 W 40 St. between 5 & 6 Ave.) 4:00pm-5:00pm : South Street Seaport (South Street Port Parking, 167-175 Front Street, by Pier 15)

South Street Seaport (South Street Port Parking, 167-175 Front Street, by Pier 15) 6:00pm-8:00pm : Fulton Mall, Brooklyn (Fulton Mall, 249 Duffield St., Brooklyn NY , 11201)

The Air Wick® Pure range is specially formulated to fight against the most common household odors, including bathroom, pet, mold & mildew, kitchen, and garbage. Air Wick® Pure Automatic Spray constantly fills the home with the fresh fragrances we love and neutralizes the odors we don't.

Air Wick® has also reformulated its Pure fragrance collection using less carbon and water for a greener formula that's gentler on the planet versus the previous manufacturing formula. Each scent is inspired by nature and provides more concentrated fragrance than previous Air Wick® automatic sprayers.

The Air Wick® Pure Automatic Spray collection is available at retailers nationwide. For more information visit https://www.airwick.us/products/automatic-sprays/.

About Gabby Bernstein

Gabrielle Bernstein is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Universe Has Your Back and has written five additional bestsellers. She was featured on Oprah's SuperSoul Sunday as a "next-generation thought leader," and The Oprah Winfrey Network chose Gabby to be part of the "SuperSoul 100," a dynamic group of 100 trailblazers whose vision and life's work are bringing a higher level of consciousness to the world. The New York Times identified her as "a new role model." In September of 2019 she will launch her seventh book entitled, Super Attractor.

