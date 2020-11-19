Airbiquity Joins Automotive Industry Consortium AUTOSAR as Development Partner

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has joined AUTOSAR , a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a development partner . With more than 280 partners around the world, AUTOSAR aims to standardize the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration.

Airbiquity will enhance compatibility of its OTAmatic® over-the-air (OTA) software and data management offering with AUTOSAR based devices and systems. As an AUTOSAR development partner, Airbiquity will also be a member of the Update and Configuration Management working group and will contribute to future standard releases, including software development for the Adaptive Platform Demonstrator.

"AUTOSAR is an important initiative in the automotive industry that benefits both automakers and suppliers," said John Tuttle, Vice President of Engineering at Airbiquity. "As such, ensuring OTAmatic works seamlessly with AUTOSAR is a top priority for our company. We also look forward to contributing our expertise and effort to the group and working with other member companies to speed and refine the standardization of ECU software architectures for future production vehicles."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a pioneer in automotive telematics software technology and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity concepts, engineers, and deploys the industry's most advanced connected vehicle solutions. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have realized highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Airbiquity's latest offering is OTAmatic® for multi-ECU over-the-air (OTA) software and data management featuring vehicle and cloud-based software components and the Uptane security framework for comprehensive cybersecurity protection. Learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About AUTOSAR

AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industries. Since 2003, they have been working on the development and introduction of an open, standardized software architecture for the automotive industry. By simplifying replacement and the update options for software and hardware, the AUTOSAR approach forms the basis for reliably controlling the growing complexity of electrical and electronic systems in motor vehicles. In addition, AUTOSAR improves cost efficiency without compromising quality. The "core partners" of AUTOSAR are the BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler AG, Ford, General Motors, PSA Group, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group. In addition to these companies, more than 200 partners play an important role in the success of the partnership. Companies, which join the AUTOSAR Development Partnership, can use the specifications free of charge.

