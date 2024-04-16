Aircraft Ejection Seats Market size is set to grow by USD 71.31 million from 2023-2027, increasing demand for military aircraft globally boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft ejection seats market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.31 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of growth_momentum_prefix 5.17% during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense industry experiences growing demand for military aircraft due to geopolitical tensions and security concerns. Top military spenders like Saudi Arabia prioritize defense capabilities through military spending and acquisition of advanced military aircraft. This includes combat helicopters, fighter planes, and the F-35 aircraft, necessitating the need for ejection seats and related safety equipment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Ejection Seats Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Aircraft Ejection Seats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 71.31 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.82 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, EDM Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Rostec

Segment Overview

This aircraft ejection seats market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Combat aircraft, Training aircraft ) Type (Single seat, Twin seat ) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Application

The global Aircraft Ejection Seats market caters to the demand for safe egress solutions in both military and civil aviation sectors. Twin-seat aircraft, such as combat helicopters and fighter planes like the F-35, also utilize these systems. Ejection seats function through an explosive charge, propelling the crew member out of the cockpit and activating the parachute. Military sector applications include combat operations, military exercises, and fleet modernization. Aviation authorities and armed forces prioritize safety standards, ensuring crew members and flight instructors are well-protected. Key vendors, like Martin-Baker, provide advanced cockpit equipment, including catapult guns, rollers, restraint systems, headrests, and rockets. The market is driven by geopolitical conflicts, military strength, and an arms race for advanced combat aircraft. Pilot-related crashes and safety concerns continue to fuel the need for improved ejection seat technology.

Geography Overview

The European aircraft ejection seats market experiences robust growth, fueled by the expanding aviation industry, increasing military spending, geopolitical tensions, and the need for military aircraft to support diverse operations. Key contributors include the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Russia, whose armed forces rely on substantial aircraft fleets. The market is further influenced by rising airport numbers, air traffic, and the demand for new aircraft. Airbus anticipates a need for 39,490 new passenger and freighter aircraft over the next two decades. Safety is paramount, with stringent safety standards ensuring the well-being of crew members, pilot trainees, and combat aircraft pilots. Ejection seats are crucial cockpit equipment during terminal failure or aircraft system malfunctions. Combat aircraft, such as the F-35 and Rafale jets, and trainer aircraft, including single-seat and twin-seat models, are integral to defense forces and combat operations. Parachute activation times, safety of pilots, and survival rates are critical factors. The market encompasses combat helicopters, light commercial aircraft, and various aircraft models, with canopy ejection and catapult gun-assisted ejection systems. The arms race in military strength continues to drive demand for advanced aircraft ejection seats in both military and civil aviation sectors.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The global aircraft ejection seats market is experiencing growth due to developments such as HAL's plan for a domestic joint venture in India and the Taiwanese Air Force's unveiling of an upgraded F-5 ejection seat. Keywords: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, F-5 fighter jet, Mk 16 ejection seat, military sector, combat aircraft, pilot safety, fleet modernization.

and the Taiwanese Air Force's unveiling of an upgraded F-5 ejection seat. Keywords: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, F-5 fighter jet, Mk 16 ejection seat, military sector, combat aircraft, pilot safety, fleet modernization. The global aircraft ejection seats market faces cost challenges due to the substantial investment required for research, development, and manufacturing of these technologically advanced systems. High costs result from safety regulations, testing, and certifications. Ejection seats, priced between USD140,000 and USD400,000 , impact competition. Keywords: Aircraft ejection seats, survival rates, pilots, terminal failure, aircraft systems, rocket motor, combat aircraft, military sector, parachute.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Aircraft Ejection Seats Market plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of military crew members, particularly pilots, in the event of an unexpected crash or emergency during combat operations or military exercises. These ejection seats, equipped with rocket motors, are essential for combat aircraft such as Rafale jets and trainer aircraft, providing a vital means of escape for aircraft pilots in single-seat or twin-seat combat aircraft. Modernization of defense forces' fleets includes the integration of advanced ejection seat technology to enhance military strength and maintain safety standards. Civil aviation authorities also recognize the importance of ejection seats in aviation equipment, extending their application to combat helicopters and light commercial aircraft. The arms race between military powers continues to drive the demand for advanced ejection seat technology, ensuring the canopy remains an integral part of aircraft design.

Market Research Overview

The Aircraft Ejection Seat market encompasses the design, production, and implementation of safety systems for pilots and crew members in aviation. Combat and commercial aircraft rely on these critical components to ensure the safe evacuation of occupants during emergencies. Key players in this industry include Rocketslab, Cockpit Technology, and Safran. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for advanced ejection seats, technological advancements, and stringent safety regulations. The ejection seats market is segmented by seat types, such as zero-zero ejection seats, and by applications, including military and commercial aircraft. The future of this market looks promising, with ongoing research and development in areas like ejection seat materials, seat design, and system integration. The combination of these factors is expected to fuel market growth and innovation in the aircraft ejection seats industry.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio