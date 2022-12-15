Aircraft Fuel Ignition Mitigation Company, Jetaire Group, Continues Growth with Appointment of Kristina Williams as Chief Operating Officer

FAR 25.981 and FTFR Rule Compliance Company Responds to Ongoing Global Growth by Strengthening Executive Team

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group, an award-winning aerospace engineering firm known for pioneering the patented aircraft fuel ignition mitigation system called INVICTA™, has promoted Kristina Williams to Chief Operating Officer. With more than 12 years of experience on Jetaire's managerial team, she has been instrumental in helping the company:

Expand its FAA STC certifications– providing aircraft fuel ignition mitigation solutions to customers with a variety of Boeing and Airbus models.

Broaden its global regulatory compliance footprint– including FAA, EASA, AFAC and ANAC certifications.

Implement lean manufacturing processes and global installation teams– expediting delivery and installation of INVICTA™ around the world.

Respond to airworthiness changes in a timely manner– preparing specific aircraft fuel ignition mitigation solutions and preventing customers from being grounded.

"Kristina's command of our organization's operational needs, at both an industry and manufacturing level, is a big reason for our ongoing growth and success," said Michael Williams, President of Jetaire Group. "This promotion is well deserved and one that will ensure we continue to build upon the momentum she's helped create," he added.

In this new role, Kristina Williams will officially oversee the operational needs of Jetaire Group– a full-service aerospace engineering and manufacturing firm that provides safety products and services to the aviation industry. Jetaire Group's almost 40 years of aerospace industry and engineering expertise has made the company a trusted leader in supporting the growing safety needs of the aviation industry.

To learn more about Jetaire Group, visit jetairegroup.com.

About Jetaire Group

Jetaire Group, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is an award-winning aerospace manufacturing, avionics safety, and aviation engineering firm that specializes in aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation, FAR 25.981, and FTFR Rule compliance. Jetaire Group is best known for INVICTA™, a patented aircraft fuel ignition mitigation system that utilizes a proprietary reticulated polyurethane foam system that reduces the incidence of fuel tank explosions caused by heated fuel vapor, tank rupture, lightning strike, or static discharge. As FAA, EASA, AFAC and ANAC aircraft fuel tank safety compliance experts for almost 40 years, Jetaire Group has been trusted by aviation companies in more than 50 countries around the world. Learn more by visiting jetairegroup.com.

