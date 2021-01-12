Aircraft Fuel Tank Safety Company, Jetaire Group, Secures Its Leadership Position as FAR 25.981 and FTFR Rule Experts by Adding Two New Patents

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While many airline manufacturers have been hard hit with the economic downturn in the aviation industry, Jetaire Group continues to grow and strengthen their position as leaders in Aircraft Fuel Tank Safety by adding two new patents to their portfolio. These patents augment their Invicta ignition mitigation system which provides the most efficient way to meet the safety requirements needed for FTFR Rule and FAR 25.981. Jetaire Group is known globally for developing the most reliable mitigation to fuel tank flammability in the industry, and their Invicta system is unique in it has a 20+ life limit, requires no maintenance, and has a zero-failure rate.

Jetaire is the original developer of the Invicta foam ignition mitigation technology and their components are the only foam-based solution patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. They hold the FAA Supplement Type Certificates for the installation of their Invicta technology for the Boeing family of 737, 757, and 767 aircraft and the Airbus A320 series.

Designed with a lightweight, electrically conductive, reticulated polyurethane foam, Invicta is a three-dimensional skeletal matrix that suppresses ignition propagation caused by sparks including a lightning strike or static discharge. This method utilizes flexible foam material inserted into the fuel tank which provides ignition mitigation and minimizes the risk of explosion in the tank. The foam material acts as an ignition blocker, mechanically interfering with the compression wave created by a flame front in an explosion and changing the vaporous mixture above the fuel level in the tank.

"As technology and compliance requirements change, it is critical for us to stay ahead of the curve and provide innovative solutions to our customers," said Michael Williams, President of Jetaire Group. "Our new patents are in response to the needs of the industry and their desire to provide the best safety improvements for their aircraft."

Jetaire Group is a full-service avionics and aircraft engineering firm that provides high-quality solutions to clients around the world. Their engineers are experts in STC-certified and FAA-approved advanced interface systems and they recently gained their European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification and Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil (AFAC) certification for their INVICTA system for the B737 from the Mexican Aviation Airworthiness Authority. They have also received certification from the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) for the B737 (300-800) series aircraft.

ABOUT JETAIRE GROUP

Jetaire Group, headquartered in Atlanta, is an award-winning aerospace manufacturing, avionics safety, and aviation engineering firm that specializes in aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation, FAR 25.981, and FTFR Rule compliance. As FAA, EASA, AFAC or ANAC aircraft fuel tank safety compliance experts and experienced aerospace engineering, for more than 35 years Jetaire Group has been trusted by aviation companies in 50 countries around the world.

