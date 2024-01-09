AirDNA Acquires Uplisting, Setting New Standards in Short-Term Rental Intelligence and Management

Demi Horvat, CEO of AirDNA, shares the vision behind the acquisition: "Merging Uplisting's first-class property management tools with our unparalleled market insights will create holistic, tailored solutions for all STR stakeholders, from aspiring hosts to large professional managers. This integration equips users with robust tools for every step on their journey, from research and investment to set-up and ongoing optimization of their properties."

Uplisting, an Airbnb Preferred Plus software partner, is a powerhouse for effectively managing and synchronizing STR listings on key platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com. Its automation of critical tasks like real-time booking updates and guest communication has made it indispensable in optimizing the operations of vacation rental hosts and property managers globally. In 2023 alone, Uplisting processed an estimated $400 million in bookings, empowering users with reliable technology tools that catalyze growth.

Vincent Breslin, Founder of Uplisting, commented: "Joining forces with AirDNA opens up a realm of possibilities for the vacation rental market. With our combined wealth of expertise, we are poised to redefine industry standards, driving innovation and delivering enhanced value to all our clients."

In another decisive move to strengthen its commitment to STR hosts, AirDNA is introducing a new Dynamic Pricing feature that automatically syncs AirDNA's Smart Rates™ to Airbnb. This much-requested functionality empowers users to maximize booking revenues, drawing on extensive data from millions of listings on Airbnb and Vrbo to provide effective pricing recommendations.

"Dynamic Pricing makes it easier for busy STR hosts to set their rates by automatically analyzing market and competitor trends. This ensures the best prices are delivered in real-time to their Airbnb listings, eliminating guesswork and manual adjustments. With our focus on building easy-to-use tools for hosts and Uplisting's comprehensive suite for bookings, operations, guest communication, and beyond, we're bringing professional tools within reach of everyone," said Horvat.

Following AirDNA's acquisition of Arrivalist in July 2023, these strategic milestones showcase AirDNA's dynamic expansion under the umbrella of predictis , a family of software-enabled data businesses, and a portfolio company of Alpine Investors . "With this second acquisition in just six months, AirDNA is poised for continued growth and innovation, and with more developments in the pipeline, it is well positioned to expand its leadership position at the forefront of the short-term rental industry," remarked Jean-Marc Levy, CEO of predictis.

FOCUS Capital Partners Ireland served as the financial advisor to Uplisting.

About AirDNA

AirDNA is a global authority in short-term rental data, offering comprehensive insights and analytics to empower businesses in the short-term rental industry. AirDNA helps vacation rental hosts, managers, and investors make smarter decisions in any market or economic climate. For every short-term rental question, AirDNA has the answer.

About Uplisting

Uplisting is an all-in-one vacation rental and channel management software that allows short-term rental property managers and owners to manage bookings, message guests, and automate their daily tasks across multiple listing sites, including Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com. Designed to fuel growth, it offers flexible, powerful, and reliable technology tools that revolutionize the way owners operate. As a testament to its excellence, Uplisting is recognized as a top 10 Airbnb software partner and distinguishes itself in the property management software sector with an impressive 4.8/5 score on G2.

About predictis

predictis is Alpine Investors' data software business platform. It is the home for data founders and entrepreneurs who seek to scale their businesses as they set out to democratize data and unlock its transformative power. predictis is founded on the thesis that aggregating vertical software-enabled data businesses will unlock significant value for acquired businesses and generate above-average business results. predictis seeks to acquire, operate, and grow leading data software businesses across multiple industry verticals. Founders and data companies interested in learning more about partnering with predictis should contact James Reaney or Pat Eble at [email protected] or [email protected]. For more information, visit www.predictisdata.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine's PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has $16 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023*, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com and https://alpineinvestors.com/terms-conditions/ for full disclaimers including, but not limited to, third-party statements and certifications and Alpine Operations Group.

*Inclusive of additional commitments to the continuation fund as of October 20, 2023 and fair market value as of June 30, 2023.

