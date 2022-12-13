AirDNA Outlook: U.S. Short-Term Rentals Mature with Tempered Growth in 2023

"The STR landscape has been through a major transformation, shifting from concentrated demand in dense, popular cities to less-populous areas underserved by traditional lodging," said Jamie Lane, VP of Research at AirDNA. "While demand for this winter in large urban markets is still lagging 26.7% behind pre-pandemic levels, small towns and rural markets have doubled their 2019 future booking levels."

In 2021, STR supply wasn't able to keep up with the strong growth in demand, driving occupancy rates to all-time highs. A drop in occupancy was inevitable as the STR market caught up and new homeowners listed their properties to get a piece of the action. Occupancy is forecast to decline to 56.4% in 2023, still well above the 53.3% seen in 2019, with a more significant drop in areas where pandemic-era occupancy skyrocketed, such as coastal and mountain resorts. As revenue per available room (RevPAR) is forecast to decrease 1.6%, hosts and property managers in these locations will have to pay close attention to the data to make sure their listings remain attractive to guests.

"While economic hardship is in the cards, the pandemic taught us that consumers will still prioritize travel, which we see in the continued strength of future bookings," said Demi Horvat, AirDNA's CEO. "The STR market has matured and become a preferred option for many more travelers, pointing towards a bright future for 2023 and beyond."

