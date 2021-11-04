Airdorable™ Holiday Airblown Inflatables For Inside Your Home

Start a new holiday tradition by decorating inside your home with the Airblown® Inflatable Airdorable™ by Gemmy Industries

Decorate your home with a fun assortment of traditional holiday characters like:

Santa

Penguin with Scarf

Reindeer with Santa Hat

The collection also includes fun license characters fans adore, like the holiday favorite Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in a Santa Suit. He is a great indoor addition for those in a mischievous holiday spirit.

Licensed Airdorables also include:

The Airdorable™ collection (MSRP 9.99 – 22.99) is fun for the entire family and makes a great decorative impact inside the home. For more character and retailer information, visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

TM & © 2021 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.



©Disney

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

