Airdorable™ Holiday Airblown Inflatables For Inside Your Home
Display adorable holiday characters alongside your Christmas tree or stocking with the new Airdorable™ collection
Nov 04, 2021, 10:02 ET
DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start a new holiday tradition by decorating inside your home with the Airblown® Inflatable Airdorable™ by Gemmy Industries.
The Airdorable™ self-inflates in seconds bringing the fun and ease of Airblown® Inflatable indoors. It fits perfectly around a Christmas tree or alongside stockings on the mantel. It comes in a small box for easy storage.
Decorate your home with a fun assortment of traditional holiday characters like:
- Santa
- Penguin with Scarf
- Reindeer with Santa Hat
The collection also includes fun license characters fans adore, like the holiday favorite Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in a Santa Suit. He is a great indoor addition for those in a mischievous holiday spirit.
Licensed Airdorables also include:
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian's The Child
- Disney's Mickey Mouse
- Disney's Minnie Mouse
- Disney's Olaf from Frozen
The Airdorable™ collection (MSRP 9.99 – 22.99) is fun for the entire family and makes a great decorative impact inside the home. For more character and retailer information, visit www.gemmy.com.
About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.
TM & © 2021 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.
© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.
©Disney
SOURCE Gemmy Industries
