Airdorable™ Holiday Airblown Inflatables For Inside Your Home

Display adorable holiday characters alongside your Christmas tree or stocking with the new Airdorable™ collection

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

Nov 04, 2021, 10:02 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start a new holiday tradition by decorating inside your home with the Airblown® Inflatable Airdorable by Gemmy Industries.

The Airdorable self-inflates in seconds bringing the fun and ease of Airblown® Inflatable indoors. It fits perfectly around a Christmas tree or alongside stockings on the mantel. It comes in a small box for easy storage.

Display adorable holiday characters alongside your Christmas tree or stocking with the new Airdorable™ collection
Display adorable holiday characters alongside your Christmas tree or stocking with the new Airdorable™ collection

Decorate your home with a fun assortment of traditional holiday characters like:

  • Santa
  • Penguin with Scarf
  • Reindeer with Santa Hat

The collection also includes fun license characters fans adore, like the holiday favorite Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in a Santa Suit. He is a great indoor addition for those in a mischievous holiday spirit.

Licensed Airdorables also include:

The Airdorable collection (MSRP 9.99 – 22.99) is fun for the entire family and makes a great decorative impact inside the home. For more character and retailer information, visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

TM & © 2021 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.

©Disney

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

Related Links

http://gemmy.com

Also from this source

Must-have Nostalgic Decor Featuring Holiday Classic Movie...

The Singing Sensation: Big Mouth Billy Bass is Back with a New...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics