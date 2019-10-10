AIRE Radio Networks and LaMusica Introduce "Artistas 360"

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority certified audio network and LaMusica announced today that the queen of reggaeton, Ivy Queen, has joined its newly created Latin-artist based marketing platform, Artistas360. Artistas360 is designed to connect Latin artists, of all music genres, with brands for the development and execution of culturally relevant audio, digital and live music campaigns.

"As champions for Latin music, we are proud to announce the launch of Artistas360, a marketing platform that allows us to take our artist relationships to the next level by connecting them to brands that are looking to engage with US Hispanics through their music passion point," said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks and SBS National. "We are especially ecstatic and honored to announce that the legendary Ivy Queen has joined our Artistas360 artist portfolio."

"I am thrilled to be working with AIRE Radio Networks on their Artistas360 platform, said Ivy Queen. "This platform is another example of the many opportunities SBS has created for myself and other Latin music artists to share our story and music with our fans and brands who are looking to be a part of the Latin music movement."

AIRE Radio Networks and LaMusica will lead the collaboration between artists and brands who seek to connect with the coveted US Hispanic community. Artistas360 will also develop and manage all aspects of the marketing strategies across Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) radio stations, AIRE Radio Networks, LaMusica digital platform and SBS Entertainment. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Latin music is making a resounding global impact and we take tremendous pride in the fact that SBS and LaMusica has helped establish the careers of some of the biggest names in Latin music," said Torres. "We are the home of many "first" experiences for Latin artists; from hearing their songs on our radio stations for the first time, launching their video premieres on LaMusica, to their first live interview and first arena-scale live music performance. This is now the first time AIRE and LaMusica create a dedicated full-service marketing platform within SBS that supplies the demand for more Latin music content and experiences."

For more information or to join, Artistas360, please contact Elisa Torres at ETorres@aireradionetworks.com

or

MEDIA CONTACT SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

vgomez@sbscorporate.com

(786) 470-1644

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

About Ivy Queen

The undisputed queen of reggaeton and a pioneer for women in a genre that is often

dominated by men; the Puerto Rican singer and composer, Ivy Queen, has been one of the strongest and most important figures of the urban genre for more than 20 years. Her road to stardom began when she was 18 years old, since then she was forced to mark a space for her voice to be heard within the genre. His lyrics condemn violence against women, demand respect and empower anyone who has felt oppressed. Songs like "Quiero Bailar", "Que Lloren" and "Cuéntale" have become hymns for a whole generation of young women who found an idol in the intrepid artist. Ivy Queen has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards such as the Latin Billboards, BMI Awards, People's Choice Reggaetón and Urban Awards and has been a Latin GRAMMY nominee.

