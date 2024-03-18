SBS TO RECEIVE MULTIMILLION DOLLAR SETTLEMENT FROM VOZ MEDIA

Parties Settle $64 Million Lawsuit Arising from VOZ Default of Mega TV Acquisition

MIAMI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS" or "the Company") (OTC Pink: SBSAA) announced today that it had reached a multimillion dollar out-of-court settlement with VOZ Media regarding VOZ's default of its $64 Million acquisition of the SBS Mega TV division.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed. The settlement is in addition to a $3.8 Million deposit SBS had previously retained after VOZ failed to close on the TV transaction in 2023.

An SBS spokesperson stated that the Company was pleased with the out-of-court settlement and the outcome of the litigation.

