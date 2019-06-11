Airline industry veteran Nathaniel Pieper to join Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today announced that Nathaniel Pieper will join the company Aug. 1 as senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances. With more than 20 years in the airline industry, Pieper brings a wealth of aviation finance and global airline alliance experience.

Pieper will have a broad scope of responsibilities including the acquisition and financing of Alaska's mainline and regional aircraft and oversight of the company's treasury activities.

"Nat's deep experience with aircraft transactions and well-established relationships in the industry make him perfectly suited for this role," said Brandon Pedersen, Alaska's chief financial officer. "We look forward to him joining our leadership team."

Pieper will also serve as a senior leader for alliances, with a dotted line reporting relationship to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison. Pieper's long-standing relationships with airlines around the world will help enhance Alaska's Global Partners program. Alaska has 18 global partners, which allow guests to earn and redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

Prior to joining Alaska, Pieper worked for 20 years in aircraft, commercial, financial and strategic roles at Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines, most recently as senior vice president of Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, and as senior vice president of Global Alliances. Pieper and his family will relocate to Seattle from Paris.

Pieper holds a bachelor's degree in history from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration in finance, strategy and transportation management from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

