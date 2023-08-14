Airlines for America Announces Kevin Welsh as Vice President of Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines for America (A4A) is pleased to announce that Kevin Welsh will be joining A4A as Vice President of Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer.

"Kevin's extensive private and public sector experience will be a tremendous asset for our carriers. Achieving our sustainability goals is a critical priority, and we are thrilled that Kevin will lead these efforts at such a pivotal juncture," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio.

Kevin joins A4A from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where he most recently served as the Executive Director of the Office of Environment and Energy. In that position, he led U.S. policymaking on aviation environmental issues including noise, emissions and sustainable aviation fuels. He played a critical role in developing the 2021 U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan, which provides the roadmap for U.S. aviation to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Kevin also served as Director for Climate and Environment at the National Security Council in the White House from 2015 to 2017, where he helped advance U.S.-international climate and energy objectives. Prior to working for the government, Kevin was part of the environment department at A4A and also practiced environmental law in Washington, D.C.

"Kevin brings years of extensive experience and global connections which will be incredibly valuable to A4A's environment team and to the sustainability initiatives of our member carriers," added Calio.

ABOUT A4A

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

