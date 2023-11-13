Airlines for America Anticipates Record Travel This Thanksgiving

News provided by

Airlines for America

13 Nov, 2023, 16:52 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, people will be packing their bags and heading to grandma's house, reconnecting with friends or visiting a new destination this Thanksgiving. 

Record High Demand for Air Travel

Continue Reading
Airlines for America Thanksgiving 2023 Air Travel Forecast
Airlines for America Thanksgiving 2023 Air Travel Forecast

U.S. airlines are expecting nearly 30 million travelers over the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period (Nov. 17-27), which is an all-time high.

A4A projects about 2.7 million passengers will fly per day over the holiday, which is a nine percent increase from 2022.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, is predicted to be the busiest day of the holiday period, with a record-setting 3.2 million passengers.

Airlines are Ready for Record Demand

U.S. airlines have been working for months to prepare for the holiday travel season and are ready to welcome the record number of travelers. To prepare, airlines have been:

  • Hiring aggressively to ensure we have the right people in the right places at the right time to support the unprecedented travel volumes. Today, U.S. passenger airlines have the highest employment levels in more than 20 years and are hiring at a pace 3.5 times higher than overall U.S. job growth. More information about the industry's investments in our workforce can be found here.
  • Adjusting schedules to reflect passenger demand and to prioritize operational performance.
  • Investing heavily in technology including mobile apps to improve communication with travelers.

Tips for Travelers

  • Download your airline's mobile app: Be sure to download your carrier's app as soon as you purchase a ticket! U.S. airlines have made significant investments in their mobile apps so they can provide important flight updates such as boarding times, gate numbers and other necessary announcements. Also, many airline apps offer free movies, tv or texting services in flight.
  • Allow plenty of time: Be sure to allow extra time if you are hailing a taxi or using a ride share company, as they get particularly busy around the holiday travel season. If you are driving yourself to the airport, allow ample time for heavy airport traffic and be aware that some parking garages are under construction.
  • Pack snacks and an empty water bottle: Some airport vendors may be closed, so take a snack and an empty water bottle that you can fill after clearing security.
  • Consider signing up for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry: If you do not have TSA PreCheck, consider enrolling ahead of your next trip for a faster and smoother experience at the security checkpoint.  

ABOUT A4A

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.
Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

SOURCE Airlines for America

Also from this source

A4A/SAE Nondestructive Testing Innovation Award Honors Team for First Regulatory Approved Application of Structural Health Monitoring

A4A/SAE Nondestructive Testing Innovation Award Honors Team for First Regulatory Approved Application of Structural Health Monitoring

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, and SAE International jointly presented the 19th...
Airlines for America Announces Kevin Welsh as Vice President of Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer

Airlines for America Announces Kevin Welsh as Vice President of Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer

Today, Airlines for America (A4A) is pleased to announce that Kevin Welsh will be joining A4A as Vice President of Environment and Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.