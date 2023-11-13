Airlines for America Anticipates Record Travel This Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, people will be packing their bags and heading to grandma's house, reconnecting with friends or visiting a new destination this Thanksgiving.

Record High Demand for Air Travel

Airlines for America Thanksgiving 2023 Air Travel Forecast

U.S. airlines are expecting nearly 30 million travelers over the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period (Nov. 17-27), which is an all-time high.

A4A projects about 2.7 million passengers will fly per day over the holiday, which is a nine percent increase from 2022.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, is predicted to be the busiest day of the holiday period, with a record-setting 3.2 million passengers.

Airlines are Ready for Record Demand

U.S. airlines have been working for months to prepare for the holiday travel season and are ready to welcome the record number of travelers. To prepare, airlines have been:

Hiring aggressively to ensure we have the right people in the right places at the right time to support the unprecedented travel volumes. Today, U.S. passenger airlines have the highest employment levels in more than 20 years and are hiring at a pace 3.5 times higher than overall U.S. job growth . More information about the industry's investments in our workforce can be found here .

Tips for Travelers

Download your airline's mobile app: Be sure to download your carrier's app as soon as you purchase a ticket ! U.S. airlines have made significant investments in their mobile apps so they can provide important flight updates such as boarding times, gate numbers and other necessary announcements. Also, many airline apps offer free movies, tv or texting services in flight.

ABOUT A4A

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

