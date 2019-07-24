Airlines for America Applauds Senate Confirmation of Steve Dickson as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today commended Captain Steve Dickson on his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Steve Dickson is uniquely qualified to serve as Administrator of the FAA," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "He has the vision, knowledge and experience to lead the FAA at this crucial time for the agency and for commercial aviation, an industry that drives five percent of U.S. GDP and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. We applaud the Senate for confirming Captain Dickson, and we look forward to working with him to ensure that our aviation system continues to be the best in the world."

A4A also called on House and Senate leaders to expeditiously consider bicameral passage of a waiver to ensure that Acting Administrator Dan Elwell can continue serving as FAA Deputy Administrator.

"Mr. Elwell has done an outstanding job as Acting Administrator, and he should be permitted to continue as Deputy Administrator," said Calio.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor, Congress, the Administration and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

SOURCE Airlines for America

Related Links

http://www.airlines.org

