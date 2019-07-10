Airlines for America Commends Commerce Committee Approval of Dickson Nomination

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas E. Calio, President and CEO of Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today applauded the Senate Commerce Committee's approval of the nomination of Captain Steve Dickson to serve as the next Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A4A strongly supports Mr. Dickson's nomination and has consistently called on Senate leaders to approve his confirmation to lead the FAA.

"We continue to believe that Steve Dickson is uniquely qualified to provide the vision, leadership and experience needed to meet the challenges and significant opportunities ahead for the FAA," said Calio. "We urge all Senators to approve his nomination on the Senate floor."

Calio also called on House and Senate leaders to expeditiously consider bicameral passage of a waiver to ensure that Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell can continue serving as FAA Deputy Administrator. Mr. Elwell has done an outstanding job as Acting Administrator.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor, Congress, the Administration and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

SOURCE Airlines for America

Related Links

http://www.airlines.org

