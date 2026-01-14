AIROS Medical Announces Five-Year Warranty on Lymphedema Pneumatic Compression Devices

AUDUBON, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIROS Medical, a leading medical technology manufacturer specializing in compression therapy solutions for lymphedema and venous disorders, today announced a longer warranty for its line of pneumatic sequential compression devices.

The AIROS 6P and AIROS 8P sequential compression devices now have a five-year warranty. The previous warranty for these devices was three years. All devices sold after January 1, 2026 are subject to the five-year warranty.

5 Year Warranty

"Our team at AIROS Medical incorporates a vigorous quality standard with regards to all aspects of our business, including our device line's long-term reliability," said Darren Behuniak, Chief Operating Officer at AIROS Medical. "Data shows that our internal key performance indicators related to device durability have been met or exceeded since our company's inception, giving us the confidence to provide this expanded, industry-leading warranty. This decision reflects our continued commitment to supporting the lymphedema patients, healthcare professionals treating lymphatic and venous disorders, and our trusted durable medical equipment customers who all rely on AIROS every day."

AIROS Medical's product line also includes garments that treat lymphedema present in the upper extremities, lower extremities, and truncal region. Patients battling chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) can also utilize prescription-only devices and garments manufactured by AIROS. Visit www.airosmedical.com to learn more.

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy. The company's team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners create medical devices that improve quality of life for patients battling lymphatic and venous disorders. The company's product line includes various pneumatic compression devices and associated compression garments that treat pain and swelling in the upper extremities, lower extremities, pelvic area, abdomen, and chest. AIROS Medical was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

