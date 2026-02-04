AIROS Medical Launches ARTAIRA Compression Device to Treat Patients with Symptoms of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIROS® Medical, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer specializing in compression therapy systems that treat peripheral vascular disorders, today announced the launch of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k)-cleared ARTAIRA® Arterial Compression Device. ARTAIRA is a non-invasive intermittent pneumatic compression device that increases blood flow and circulation to the lower extremities to treat patients with some symptoms of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the comfort of their own homes.

According to the American Limb Preservation Society , a 2025 global study projects an alarming 220% increase in PAD cases worldwide by 2050 to more than 360 million. PAD is a serious vascular condition where narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs, usually the legs, causing painful symptoms, tissue death, infections, and potentially amputation. The ARTAIRA device delivers rapid, high-pressure compression cycles to the calf, ankle and foot to increase blood flow to the legs, feet, and toes.

"Millions of aging Americans, including many diabetics, experience pain in their legs, have trouble healing foot ulcers, and are at risk of other serious health complications including amputation as a result of poor blood flow to the lower extremities. ARTAIRA increases circulation to treat these conditions and help patients return to regular activities and lifestyles," says Darren M. Behuniak, Chief Operating Officer of AIROS Medical, Inc. "Our company has focused on treating patients with lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency and we are thrilled to apply our user-friendly pneumatic compression technology to this adjacent patient population with vascular disorders. We view ARTAIRA as a natural progression of our product line and look forward to enhancing the quality of life for even more patients in the United States and abroad."

The prescription-only ARTAIRA device uses air compression and tubing to inflate and deflate two-chamber garments worn on the legs. One chamber inflates behind the calf and the other chamber inflates under the foot. The device delivers 120mmHg of pressure to each garment chamber in a timed sequence and then repeats. This process of squeezing the legs, ankles, and feet increases blood flow and circulation. The two-button device is easy to use, weighs only seven pounds, and features a large color LCD screen that displays pressure and treatment times.

ARTAIRA is now available throughout the United States and is reimbursed by Medicare and some commercial health insurers with proper documentation. AIROS Medical will support the launch through clinical education programs, professional workshops, and live demonstrations at podiatric, vascular, and wound care conferences.

For more information about ARTAIRA and AIROS Medical's vascular compression therapy solutions, visit www.airosmedical.com .

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS® Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy systems that treat peripheral vascular disorders. The company's product line includes various pneumatic compression devices and garments. The AIROS 6P and AIROS 8P compression devices treat lower extremity, upper extremity, and truncal lymphedema as well as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The ARTAIRA® arterial compression device treats intermittent claudication, rest pain, diabetic foot and arterial ulcers, and ischemia. The company's team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners are dedicated to creating medical devices that improve quality of life for patients. AIROS Medical was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA. Learn more at www.airosmedical.com .

