AIROS Medical Appoints Dr. John Evans as Lead Medical Advisor

AUDUBON, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIROS® Medical, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer specializing in compression therapy systems that treat peripheral vascular disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. John N. Evans, DPM, FACFAS, DABFAS, to a lead role as Medical Advisor for the company.

John N. Evans, DPM, FACFAS, DABFAS

Dr. Evans has provided clinical support to AIROS Medical during its launch of the ARTAIRA® Arterial Compression Device since last year. Dr. Evans will spearhead physician-led education and clinical engagement initiatives designed to inform podiatrists, vascular surgeons and specialists, wound care professionals, and patients about the benefits of intermittent pneumatic compression in treating symptoms of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). These will include conference lectures, clinical workshops, webinars, trade show sessions, and patient case study presentations.

"Dr. Evans is a well-respected and renowned physician, educator, and speaker, and we are ecstatic to have him join our medical team," said Gerald Malkoid, CEO of AIROS Medical. "Dr. Evans possesses a powerful combination of talent, having spent countless hours practicing medicine, researching clinical best practices and tools, and learning about the inner workings of health insurance reimbursement during his career. We share his compassion for helping patients with PAD, diabetic foot treatment, critical limb ischemia, and other conditions caused by arterial insufficiency. We will look to leverage his expertise as we engage the medical community about the benefits of the ARTAIRA device and collaborate with him to drive positive clinical outcomes for patients."

ARTAIRA is a non-invasive intermittent pneumatic compression device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase circulation. The device delivers rapid, high-pressure compression cycles to the calf, ankle and foot to increase blood flow to the legs, feet, and toes. Patients with a prescription can use the device at home. ARTAIRA is available throughout the United States and is reimbursed by Medicare and some commercial health insurers with proper documentation.

About Dr. John N. Evans

Dr. Evans is a podiatric surgeon, board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, and a nationally recognized educator and lecturer on topics including peripheral arterial disease, diabetic foot, limb salvage, and limb preservation. He was the Chief of Podiatry at Corewell Health Medical Center in Dearborn, Michigan. He has served as Chair of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Health Policy and Practice Committee and as a Medicare Carrier Advisory Committee (CAC) representative for over 20 years. He also served as the podiatric representative to the Peripheral Arterial Disease Guidelines Writing Committee of the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology, which were published in 2024. He continues to be active in the podiatric and vascular physician communities, serving in various committee and faculty roles with the American Limb Preservation Society (ALPS), the Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) Global Society, New Cardiovascular Horizons Organization, Desert Foot, Goldfarb Foundation, and more.

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS® Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy systems that treat peripheral vascular disorders. The company's product line includes various pneumatic compression devices and garments. The AIROS 6P and AIROS 8P compression devices treat lower extremity, upper extremity, and truncal lymphedema as well as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The ARTAIRA® arterial compression device treats intermittent claudication, rest pain, diabetic foot and arterial ulcers, and ischemia. The company's team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners are dedicated to creating medical devices that improve quality of life for patients. AIROS Medical was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA. Learn more at www.airosmedical.com.

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SOURCE AIROS Medical