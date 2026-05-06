AIROS Medical Introduces ARTAIRA Travel Case to Support Therapy Continuity for PAD Patients

AUDUBON, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIROS® Medical, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer specializing in compression therapy systems that treat peripheral vascular disorders, today announced the availability of the ARTAIRA® Travel Case. The accessory helps patients safely and conveniently transport their ARTAIRA Arterial Compression Device and garments.

ARTAIRA Travel Case

AIROS announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its ARTAIRA device earlier this year. ARTAIRA is a non-invasive intermittent pneumatic compression device that increases blood flow and circulation to the lower extremities to treat patients with some symptoms of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the comfort of their own homes. The ARTAIRA Travel Case supports patient compliance by making it easier for patients to maintain their prescribed compression therapy routines while traveling, commuting, or moving throughout their daily activities.

"Our team at AIROS Medical is committed to developing solutions that support patients throughout their treatment journey—not just during therapy sessions, but also in how therapy fits into everyday life," said Darren M. Behuniak, Chief Operating Officer of AIROS Medical. "The ARTAIRA Travel Case reflects feedback from clinicians and patients who recognize the importance of maintaining therapy consistency, particularly for individuals managing peripheral arterial disease symptoms who rely on routine treatment to improve circulation."

The ARTAIRA device delivers high-pressure pneumatic compression, inflating and deflating arterial compression garments worn on the legs. Patients with arterial insufficiency who experience leg pain while walking or resting, have diabetic foot ulcers, or have gangrene can utilize ARTAIRA with a physician's prescription. The timed compression sequences increase blood flow and circulation to the feet, ankles, and toes.

Built for mobility and travel, the lightweight ARTAIRA Travel Case features protective padding, a built-in handle, and organized storage compartments for the accessory arterial garments, power cord, and included air blocker. The case can be purchased for $74.99 at https://shop.airosmedical.com/.

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS® Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer and designer specializing in compression therapy systems that treat peripheral vascular disorders. The company's product line includes various pneumatic compression devices and garments. The AIROS 6P and AIROS 8P compression devices treat lower extremity, upper extremity, and truncal lymphedema as well as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The ARTAIRA® arterial compression device treats intermittent claudication, rest pain, diabetic foot and arterial ulcers, and ischemia. The company's team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners are dedicated to creating medical devices that improve quality of life for patients. AIROS Medical was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA. Learn more at www.airosmedical.com.

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SOURCE AIROS Medical